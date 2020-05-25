Blogheim.at Logo

    • Henry Cavill: The Witcher-Darsteller wird zu einem Games-Charakter!

    Total War: Warhammer 2 verpasst dem Games-Nerd einen Tribute Charakter im neuen DLC

    Henry Cavill als The Witcher in der Netflix-Original-Serie - (C) Netflix)

    Nicht viele wissen es, einige sollen es verdrängt haben, doch nun gibt es kein Entkommen! Henry Cavill ist ein Gamer-Nerd und das bestätigt er nun ein für alle Mal per Instagram. Immer wieder hat er über seine Lieblings-Games in Interviews erzählt, auch The Witcher hat er gespielt, bevor die Rolle annahm. Jetzt legt er in einem seiner letzten Posts auf Instagram noch einen drauf und zeigt eine Seite von sich, mit der wohl keiner gerechnet hat.

    Henry Cavill – Ich bin ein Nerd!

    Er postet ein Bild von sich, wo man ihn beim ausmalen von Total War: Warhammer-Figuren von Games Workshop Figuren sieht! Dabei lässt er seine Fans wissen: “Jetzt gibt es kein Leugnen mehr, ich bin ein Nerd!” Er liebt Videospiele und sie sind ein Bestandteil seines Lebens. Auch vor seiner Superman-Rolle war er mit den Comics schon bestens vertraut.

    Total War: Warhammer 2 – Tribut an Henry Cavill

    Nun zollt Total War: Warhammer 2 dem Gamer-Schauspieler Tribut und packt ihn in ihr Spiel als einen eigenständigen Charakter. Er ist im kürzlich erschienenen DLC “The Wareden and the Paunch” inkludiert sein. Der Charakter “Cavill, Loermaster of Hoeth” basiert auf den britischen Schauspieler. Der Namens-Verwandtheit besitzt der Charakter auch einen passiven Bonus namens “White Wolf“. Dieser gibt ihm einen +15 Bonus im Kampf gegen große Kreaturen. Fährt man mit der Maus darüber sieht man den Eintrag “Wind´s howling“. Beides sind Anspielungen auf Henry Cavill´s Charakter Geralt of Rivia in der Netflix-Sendung und dem gleichnamigen Spiel “The Witcher“.

    Henry Cavill selbst ist ein Fan der Total War: Warhammer-Serie. Letztes Jahr erzählt er in einem Interview mit dem Magazin GQ er habe Total War: Warhammer 2 bereits sechs mal durchgespielt! Game Director Richard Aldridge macht auch kein Geheimnis daraus und meint, sein Team dachte es wäre eine witzige Idee, Henry Cavill in das Spiel zu integrieren.

    Der DLC “The Warden and the Paunch” ist am 21. Mai erschienen. Der Schauspieler bevorzugt übrigens eine bestimmte Plattform zum Spielen.

