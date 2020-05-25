Henry Cavill: The Witcher-Darsteller wird zu einem Games-Charakter!

Nicht viele wissen es, einige sollen es verdrängt haben, doch nun gibt es kein Entkommen! Henry Cavill ist ein Gamer-Nerd und das bestätigt er nun ein für alle Mal per Instagram. Immer wieder hat er über seine Lieblings-Games in Interviews erzählt, auch The Witcher hat er gespielt, bevor die Rolle annahm. Jetzt legt er in einem seiner letzten Posts auf Instagram noch einen drauf und zeigt eine Seite von sich, mit der wohl keiner gerechnet hat.
Er postet ein Bild von sich, wo man ihn beim ausmalen von Total War: Warhammer-Figuren von Games Workshop Figuren sieht! Dabei lässt er seine Fans wissen: “Jetzt gibt es kein Leugnen mehr, ich bin ein Nerd!” Er liebt Videospiele und sie sind ein Bestandteil seines Lebens. Auch vor seiner Superman-Rolle war er mit den Comics schon bestens vertraut.
Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on…..or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain….orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter….."if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends….new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy?
Nun zollt Total War: Warhammer 2 dem Gamer-Schauspieler Tribut und packt ihn in ihr Spiel als einen eigenständigen Charakter. Er ist im kürzlich erschienenen DLC “The Wareden and the Paunch” inkludiert sein. Der Charakter “Cavill, Loermaster of Hoeth” basiert auf den britischen Schauspieler. Der Namens-Verwandtheit besitzt der Charakter auch einen passiven Bonus namens “White Wolf“. Dieser gibt ihm einen +15 Bonus im Kampf gegen große Kreaturen. Fährt man mit der Maus darüber sieht man den Eintrag “Wind´s howling“. Beides sind Anspielungen auf Henry Cavill´s Charakter Geralt of Rivia in der Netflix-Sendung und dem gleichnamigen Spiel “The Witcher“.
Henry Cavill selbst ist ein Fan der Total War: Warhammer-Serie. Letztes Jahr erzählt er in einem Interview mit dem Magazin GQ er habe Total War: Warhammer 2 bereits sechs mal durchgespielt! Game Director Richard Aldridge macht auch kein Geheimnis daraus und meint, sein Team dachte es wäre eine witzige Idee, Henry Cavill in das Spiel zu integrieren.
Der DLC “The Warden and the Paunch” ist am 21. Mai erschienen. Der Schauspieler bevorzugt übrigens eine bestimmte Plattform zum Spielen.