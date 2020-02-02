Mike Laidlaw, Creative Director der Fortsetzungen der Dragon Age-Spiele, verlässt Ubisoft

Im Dezember 2018 gab Mike Laidlaw bekannt, dass er bei Ubisoft Quebec, dem Studio hinter Assassins Creed Odyssey und For Honor, an dem unbeschwerten Open-World-Spiel Gods and Monsters gearbeitet hat. Jetzt, etwas mehr als ein Jahr später, geht er und wünscht ihnen “viel Glück bei zukünftigen Unternehmungen, einschließlich des kommenden Releases”. Früher war er bei BioWare an Dragon Age-Titeln beteiligt.



Bevor er zu Ubisoft Quebec kam, war Laidlaw Creative Director bei BioWare für Dragon Age 2 und Inquisition sowie Hauptautor von Jade Empire und Designer des ersten Mass Effect. Insgesamt verbrachte er 14 Jahre dort.

Ubisoft reagierte kürzlich auf enttäuschende Umsätze mit The Division 2 und Ghost Recon Breakpoint, indem es sein Autoren-Team aufrüttelte und ein bei Ubisoft Montreal in Entwicklung befindliches Spiel absagte.

Quick update from me!

Today (Jan 31st) is my last day with Ubisoft. Huge thanks to the talented and welcoming folks at Ubisoft Quebec City for my time there.

Now to take stock and figure out what’s next!

— Mike Laidlaw (@Mike_Laidlaw) January 31, 2020