The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hat schon einige „Game of the Year“-Auszeichnungen erhalten, jene der GDC ist jedoch mit mehr Gewicht zu sehen als andere. Immerhin stimmen hierbei Branchenveteranen und Entwickler selbst darüber ab, welcher Titel die begehrte Auszeichnung erhält. Irgendwie ein wenig wie bei den Oscar’s.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, der „Smashhit des Jahres 2017“, ging leer aus – was aufgrund des unfertigen Spiels auch zu erwarten war. Vielleicht wird’s nächstes Mal etwas als „bester mobiler Titel“, nachdem PUBG Mobile derzeit voll durch die Decke geht. Horizon Zero Dawn konnte nur in Sachen „Technologie“ überzeugen.

Hier die weiteren Auszeichnungen der Games Developers Conference 2018: