Ein erst kürzlich entdecktes Loch in der API von Valve’s Steam ermöglichte es, extrem genaue und öffentlich zugängliche Daten für die Gesamtzahl der Spieler, für tausende Games auf der Online-Plattform, zu genieren.
Während Valve das Datenleck wieder geschlossen hat, welches aufgrund eines prozentualen Ergebnisses jedes einzelnen Games, anhand der Gesamt-Spieler-Anzahl, die Genauigkeit auf 16 Dezimalstellen ausgegeben hat.
|Titel
|Spieleranzahl Gesamt
|Steam App ID
|Team Fortress 2
|50,191,347
|440
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|46,305,966
|730
|PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
|36,604,134
|578080
|Unturned
|27,381,399
|304930
|Left 4 Dead 2
|23,143,723
|550
|PAYDAY 2
|18,643,807
|218620
|Garry’s Mod
|18,576,379
|4000
|Warframe
|16,332,217
|230410
|Counter-Strike: Source
|15,001,876
|240
|Paladins
|14,371,946
|444090
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|13,235,488
|72850
|Terraria
|13,132,545
|105600
|Portal 2
|13,062,700
|620
|Sid Meier’s Civilization V
|12,701,498
|8930
|Grand Theft Auto V
|12,604,123
|271590
|Borderlands 2
|11,218,936
|49520
|Robocraft
|10,145,493
|301520
|Rocket League
|10,110,342
|252950
|Portal
|9,971,481
|400
|War Thunder
|9,536,732
|236390
|Rust
|9,147,240
|252490
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|9,103,947
|346110
|Half-Life 2
|8,877,286
|220
|Brawlhalla
|8,646,824
|291550
|Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
|8,260,157
|219640
|Trove
|7,700,319
|304050
|Path of Exile
|7,634,137
|238960
|Killing Floor
|7,395,545
|1250
|The Binding of Isaac
|7,172,818
|113200
|No More Room in Hell
|7,144,320
|224260
|Alien Swarm
|6,667,813
|630
|Warface
|6,656,284
|291480
|Fallout 4
|6,601,188
|377160
|Arma 3
|6,404,450
|107410
|Cities: Skylines
|6,132,366
|255710
|Insurgency
|6,007,744
|222880
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|5,982,548
|227300
|APB Reloaded
|5,874,946
|113400
|Age of Empires II HD
|5,824,316
|221380
|Dirty Bomb
|5,760,753
|333930
|Dead by Daylight
|5,757,369
|381210
|SMITE
|5,751,466
|386360
|Castle Crashers
|5,555,066
|204360
|The Forest
|5,552,274
|242760
|Tomb Raider
|5,495,033
|203160
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|5,479,626
|292030
|Wallpaper Engine
|5,279,723
|431960
|Saints Row IV
|5,275,914
|206420
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|5,267,226
|10180
|Spiral Knights
|5,226,655
|99900
|Loadout
|5,224,448
|208090
|Black Squad
|5,223,468
|550650
|Counter-Strike Nexon: Zombies
|5,222,958
|273110
|Fallout: New Vegas
|5,222,533
|22380
|Saints Row: The Third
|5,143,189
|55230
|Magicka
|4,976,290
|42910
|Torchlight II
|4,963,949
|200710
|PAYDAY The Heist
|4,944,712
|24240
|Stardew Valley
|4,913,541
|413150
|Evolve Stage 2
|4,826,928
|273350
|Company of Heroes 2
|4,654,955
|231430
|Left 4 Dead
|4,604,963
|500
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|4,585,616
|20920
|BioShock Infinite
|4,563,627
|8870
|Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead
|4,514,397
|33930
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|4,468,234
|241930
|ORION: Prelude
|4,419,554
|104900
|Day of Defeat: Source
|4,419,447
|300
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|4,398,897
|489830
|Clicker Heroes
|4,338,397
|363970
|Starbound
|4,309,358
|211820
|Blacklight: Retribution
|4,268,464
|209870
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|4,219,791
|48700
|Space Engineers
|4,204,751
|244850
|7 Days to Die
|4,184,553
|251570
|Dead Island
|4,182,465
|91310
|Just Cause 2
|4,161,156
|8190
|Magic Duels
|4,109,602
|316010
|Borderlands
|4,079,485
|8980
|Goat Simulator
|4,065,978
|265930
|Life is Strange – Episode 1
|4,017,852
|319630
|Killing Floor 2
|3,980,635
|232090
|theHunter Classic
|3,979,429
|253710
|Half-Life 2: Episode One
|3,917,529
|380
|Infestation: The New Z
|3,888,922
|555570
|AdVenture Capitalist
|3,759,378
|346900
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|3,759,377
|42700
|Realm of the Mad God
|3,757,613
|200210
|Dishonored
|3,700,352
|205100
|Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization VI
|3,680,328
|289070
|BattleBlock Theater
|3,605,148
|238460
|Undertale
|3,581,310
|391540
|Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm
|3,501,161
|35450
|Just Survive
|3,491,666
|295110
|Empire: Total War
|3,491,439
|10500
|Dying Light
|3,467,531
|239140
|Fallout Shelter
|3,371,793
|588430
|Total War: ROME II – Emperor Edition
|3,350,407
|214950
|DARK SOULS III
|3,294,533
|374320
|DARK SOULS: Prepare To Die Edition
|3,289,250
|211420
|Half-Life 2: Episode Two
|3,281,382
|420
|LIMBO
|3,207,480
|48000
|DOOM
|3,197,626
|379720
|Crusader Kings II
|3,170,312
|203770
|Human: Fall Flat
|3,097,845
|477160
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|3,021,623
|311210
|America’s Army 3
|3,014,457
|13140
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|2,998,561
|202970
|Gotham City Impostors Free to Play
|2,982,059
|206210
|Fistful of Frags
|2,973,385
|265630
|Super Meat Boy
|2,970,487
|40800
|Sniper Elite V2
|2,946,959
|63380
|A.V.A. Alliance of Valiant Arms
|2,876,701
|102700
|Subnautica
|2,866,791
|264710
|DC Universe Online
|2,863,993
|24200
|Prison Architect
|2,856,218
|233450
|The Walking Dead
|2,846,244
|207610
|This War of Mine
|2,817,954
|282070
|Outlast
|2,813,619
|238320
|Hitman: Absolution
|2,805,822
|203140
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|2,791,654
|35720
|The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
|2,756,509
|250900
|SpeedRunners
|2,753,552
|207140
|Ace of Spades: Battle Builder
|2,699,933
|224540
|Dungeon Defenders II
|2,642,504
|236110
|Just Cause 2: Multiplayer Mod
|2,625,503
|259080
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|2,609,222
|57300
|Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth
|2,606,575
|65980
|Deceit
|2,604,178
|466240
|Sanctum 2
|2,602,292
|210770
|Hotline Miami
|2,584,720
|219150
|Bastion
|2,577,876
|107100
|Zombie Panic! Source
|2,573,292
|17500
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|2,533,584
|213670
|Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II
|2,492,053
|15620
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|2,491,210
|391220
|Dustforce DX
|2,490,746
|65300
|Dungeon Defenders
|2,483,252
|65800
|Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition
|2,467,996
|200260
|Block N Load
|2,434,754
|299360
|Guns of Icarus Online
|2,424,726
|209080
|Viscera Cleanup Detail: Shadow Warrior
|2,418,851
|255520
|Toribash
|2,371,160
|248570
|World of Guns: Gun Disassembly
|2,367,076
|262410
|Dino D-Day
|2,364,083
|70000
|Just Cause 3
|2,345,094
|225540
|Survarium
|2,337,644
|355840
|Mafia II
|2,312,872
|50130
|Papers, Please
|2,306,775
|239030
|Dead Island Riptide
|2,299,047
|216250
|Tabletop Simulator
|2,297,649
|286160
|ARK: Survival Of The Fittest
|2,284,297
|407530
|Golf With Your Friends
|2,271,522
|431240
|Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
|2,240,464
|35140
|XCOM 2
|2,222,475
|268500
|Darkest Dungeon
|2,214,527
|262060
|Napoleon: Total War
|2,178,916
|34030
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|2,176,285
|261640
|Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine
|2,153,213
|113020
|How to Survive 2
|2,150,505
|360170
|Banished
|2,147,445
|242920
|Fallen Earth Free2Play
|2,139,999
|113420
|Sanctum
|2,088,528
|91600
|Total War: WARHAMMER
|2,085,605
|364360
|Transformice
|2,070,157
|335240
|Codename CURE
|2,044,268
|355180
|Serious Sam 3: BFE
|2,029,621
|41070
|Metro 2033 Redux
|2,025,648
|286690
|Stick Fight: The Game
|2,007,237
|674940
|Plague Inc: Evolved
|2,002,770
|246620
|Tropico 4
|2,000,449
|57690
|Natural Selection 2
|1,993,899
|4920
|Europa Universalis IV
|1,983,657
|236850
|Stellaris
|1,967,015
|281990
|Star Conflict
|1,960,641
|212070
|Gear Up
|1,922,501
|214420
|POSTAL 2
|1,911,217
|223470
|GunZ 2: The Second Duel
|1,895,812
|242720
|ArcheBlade
|1,886,025
|207230
|Surgeon Simulator
|1,879,150
|233720
|The Long Dark
|1,875,963
|305620
|Broforce
|1,863,667
|274190
|Depth
|1,853,782
|274940
|Line of Sight
|1,853,533
|436520
|Source Filmmaker
|1,852,569
|1840
|Batman: Arkham Origins
|1,851,868
|209000
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|1,843,514
|235540
|Risk of Rain
|1,825,993
|248820
|AirMech Strike
|1,823,483
|206500
|America’s Army: Proving Grounds
|1,823,295
|203290
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|1,819,928
|201810
|Sniper Elite 3
|1,810,081
|238090
|Alan Wake
|1,804,210
|108710
|Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop
|1,788,990
|563560
|Mad Max
|1,775,140
|234140
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
|1,750,593
|287700
|Max Payne 3
|1,740,909
|204100
|Cuphead
|1,735,419
|268910
|Worms Revolution
|1,730,275
|200170
|Crossout
|1,727,005
|386180
|Tropico 5
|1,718,552
|245620
|Factorio
|1,706,659
|427520
|BRINK
|1,700,604
|22350
|Game Dev Tycoon
|1,696,896
|239820
|Champions Online
|1,691,316
|9880
|Gang Beasts
|1,689,567
|285900
|Emily is Away
|1,689,541
|417860
|Divinity: Original Sin 2
|1,688,895
|435150
|Darksiders
|1,683,431
|50620
|Planet Coaster
|1,682,734
|493340
|Shadow Warrior
|1,648,323
|233130
|Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition
|1,647,028
|3590
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2015
|1,631,855
|320300
|Skullgirls
|1,621,794
|245170
|Contagion
|1,616,994
|238430
|Assassinâ€™s Creed IV Black Flag
|1,616,095
|242050
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|1,604,101
|35700
|Squad
|1,602,466
|393380
|L.A. Noire
|1,596,369
|110800
|AudioSurf
|1,561,882
|12900
|Mark of the Ninja
|1,559,947
|214560
|BioShock 2
|1,558,279
|8850
|Endless Space – Collection
|1,549,005
|208140
|HITMAN
|1,534,824
|236870
|ShellShock Live
|1,529,238
|326460
|STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords
|1,529,038
|208580
|Endless Legend
|1,516,227
|289130
|SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics
|1,514,485
|34270
|How to Survive
|1,514,177
|250400
|Hero Siege
|1,502,327
|269210
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|1,501,547
|373420
|GRID 2
|1,498,449
|44350
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|1,492,907
|287390
|Fractured Space
|1,489,602
|310380
|SNOW
|1,487,372
|244930
|Rogue Legacy
|1,479,581
|241600
|Grim Dawn
|1,464,229
|219990
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
|1,461,356
|601510
|Business Tour – Online Multiplayer Board Game
|1,457,596
|397900
|Mortal Kombat X
|1,455,905
|307780
|DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
|1,453,157
|335300
|Quake Live
|1,444,119
|282440
|Sleeping Dogs
|1,432,733
|202170
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|1,424,741
|209160
|Black Desert Online
|1,413,060
|582660
|Bloons TD Battles
|1,410,438
|444640
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|1,396,715
|208650
|No Man’s Sky
|1,396,577
|275850
|SPINTIRES
|1,392,564
|263280
|Age of Mythology: Extended Edition
|1,369,504
|266840
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
|1,358,070
|238010
|Hearts of Iron IV
|1,352,834
|394360
|Total War: ATTILA
|1,331,963
|325610
|Transistor
|1,329,184
|237930
|Altitude
|1,321,782
|41300
|Geometry Dash
|1,317,156
|322170
|Resident Evil 6 / Biohazard 6
|1,317,100
|221040
|Thief
|1,313,521
|239160
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|1,306,698
|45760
|Who’s Your Daddy
|1,305,248
|427730
|The Escapists
|1,296,849
|298630
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|1,296,525
|218680
|Double Action: Boogaloo
|1,293,392
|317360
|BioShock Remastered
|1,289,273
|409710
|Worms Reloaded
|1,289,109
|22600
|Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II Chaos Rising
|1,285,276
|20570
|Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
|1,279,176
|242700
|FEZ
|1,276,275
|224760
|Pillars of Eternity
|1,275,530
|291650
|DARK SOULS II
|1,266,678
|236430
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|1,252,257
|552500
|Brutal Legend
|1,235,714
|225260
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection
|1,232,451
|212480
|Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
|1,231,509
|48720
|Aliens vs. Predator
|1,231,126
|10680
|Slime Rancher
|1,216,760
|433340
|Yet Another Zombie Defense
|1,208,380
|270550
|Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)
|1,208,170
|230230
|Psychonauts
|1,207,186
|3830
|Layers of Fear
|1,203,631
|391720
|Hand Simulator
|1,199,631
|657200
|Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
|1,186,829
|237110
|Duck Game
|1,183,631
|312530
|Homefront
|1,182,312
|55100
|NieR:Automata
|1,175,123
|524220
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|1,155,405
|337000
|Iron Snout
|1,154,435
|424280
|Stranded Deep
|1,154,025
|313120
|Verdun
|1,149,077
|242860
|Quake Champions
|1,146,284
|611500
|The Darkness II
|1,145,131
|67370
|Enter the Gungeon
|1,144,928
|311690
|Conan Exiles
|1,140,205
|440900
|Interstellar Marines
|1,140,120
|236370
|FINAL FANTASY VII
|1,136,100
|39140
|Dishonored 2
|1,127,089
|403640
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
|1,123,642
|209650
|Miscreated
|1,123,426
|299740
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|1,122,748
|247080
|Slay the Spire
|1,122,489
|646570
|Kingdom: Classic
|1,120,501
|368230
|Orcs Must Die! Unchained
|1,115,355
|427270
|Planetary Annihilation
|1,108,262
|233250
|Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
|1,107,457
|42120
|Orcs Must Die!
|1,105,153
|102600
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|1,102,937
|236450
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
|1,099,682
|55150
|Everlasting Summer
|1,097,391
|331470
|F.E.A.R. 3
|1,096,875
|21100
|Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
|1,092,043
|204880
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
|1,089,080
|34870
|To the Moon
|1,086,773
|206440
|State of Decay
|1,083,514
|241540
|Dungeon of the Endless
|1,080,885
|249050
|Pirates, Vikings, and Knights II
|1,077,057
|17570
|DiRT Rally
|1,073,123
|310560
|Frozen Synapse
|1,065,406
|98200
|Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons
|1,056,557
|225080
|The Walking Dead: Season 2
|1,054,661
|261030
|Day of Infamy
|1,052,510
|447820
|Supreme Commander 2
|1,048,307
|40100
|Super Hexagon
|1,045,138
|221640
|Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
|1,041,965
|475150
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|1,037,686
|274170
|WAKFU
|1,036,289
|215080
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|1,030,581
|582160
|Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter
|1,025,064
|41000
|F1 2015
|1,022,816
|286570
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|1,022,556
|323580
|Men of War: Assault Squad 2
|1,019,383
|244450
|World of Warships
|1,015,572
|552990
|Braid
|1,012,406
|26800
|The Wolf Among Us
|1,011,210
|250320
|Red Faction Guerrilla Steam Edition
|1,010,775
|20500
|Resident Evil 5/ Biohazard 5
|1,005,089
|21690
|Gauntlet Slayer Edition
|999,905
|258970
|Hollow Knight
|999,648
|367520
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|997,767
|261570
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|991,243
|249130
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|987,543
|220440
|World of Goo
|986,510
|22000
|Ryse: Son of Rome
|984,278
|302510
|Project CARS
|974,136
|234630
|SCP: Secret Laboratory
|973,512
|700330
|HELLDIVERS
|972,013
|394510
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|970,603
|367500
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
|965,482
|349040
|Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
|963,308
|102500
|Firewatch
|959,053
|383870
|Hammerwatch
|957,659
|239070
|Total War: WARHAMMER II
|955,731
|594570
|Football Manager 2018
|955,508
|624090
|Move or Die
|952,680
|323850
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|952,431
|418460
|Poker Night at the Inventory
|952,378
|31280
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|952,284
|356190
|Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
|948,332
|240720
|Magic 2014 â€“ Duels of the Planeswalkers
|945,492
|213850
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|943,681
|236090
|Mount Your Friends
|942,809
|296470
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|939,676
|301640
|8BitMMO
|934,749
|250420
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|934,745
|34830
|Zula Europe
|931,624
|513650
|Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
|930,591
|307690
|The Talos Principle
|927,932
|257510
|Farming Simulator 15
|916,206
|313160
|Portal Knights
|914,016
|374040
|Spelunky
|906,689
|239350
|Unreal Tournament 3 Black
|902,895
|13210
|Reus
|897,320
|222730
|Call of Duty: WWII
|891,381
|476600
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES
|890,926
|311340
|Duke Nukem Forever
|886,514
|57900
|Strife
|884,685
|339280
|Relic Hunters Zero
|884,002
|382490
|Nation Red
|877,968
|39800
|Hacknet
|877,129
|365450
|Dragons and Titans
|870,310
|263500
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|869,560
|292730
|Lost Castle
|864,412
|434650
|BRAIN / OUT
|860,262
|578310
|Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
|859,562
|287450
|Magicka 2
|857,543
|238370
|WildStar
|857,109
|376570
|HuniePop
|855,769
|339800
|Mafia III
|855,604
|360430
|Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45
|849,053
|1200
|Town of Salem
|847,565
|334230
|The Culling
|843,301
|437220
|SUPERHOT
|842,122
|322500
|Blood and Bacon
|842,105
|434570
|Cortex Command
|841,552
|209670
|Worms Clan Wars
|840,770
|233840
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|836,026
|341800
|Dead Cells
|834,231
|588650
|Stronghold Crusader 2
|828,019
|232890
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|827,988
|379430
|Time Clickers
|826,505
|385770
|Assetto Corsa
|826,288
|244210
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
|824,682
|323470
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|815,169
|518790
|Raft
|810,826
|648800
|We Were Here
|810,432
|582500
|Poly Bridge
|806,360
|367450
|BeamNG.drive
|804,022
|284160
|Farming Simulator 17
|796,543
|447020
|Deadlight
|795,749
|211400
|Zero Gear
|795,021
|18820
|Nidhogg
|787,983
|94400
|Northgard
|787,294
|466560
|MechWarrior Online Solaris 7
|787,170
|342200
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|785,298
|55110
|School of Dragons
|781,378
|332070
|CS2D
|780,433
|666220
|MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY
|777,318
|536930
|BrainBread 2
|774,021
|346330
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|770,483
|386940
|E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy
|768,052
|91700
|Valkyria Chronicles
|767,675
|294860
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|764,826
|387290
|Age of Wonders III
|764,290
|226840
|VVVVVV
|763,558
|70300
|Legend of Grimrock
|762,137
|207170
|They Are Billions
|755,147
|644930
|Defy Gravity Extended
|754,043
|96100
|Space Pirates and Zombies
|753,148
|107200
|LEGO Worlds
|752,946
|332310
|Universe Sandbox
|752,402
|72200
|Endless Space 2
|750,761
|392110
|The Banner Saga
|747,734
|237990
|Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
|745,407
|228280
|Deponia
|743,347
|214340
|Lords Of The Fallen
|742,534
|265300
|SUNLESS SEA
|740,790
|304650
|The Evil Within
|740,543
|268050
|Primal Carnage
|731,052
|215470
|EVGA Precision XOC
|730,012
|268850
|Homeworld Remastered Collection
|728,091
|244160
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing
|726,646
|215530
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|721,168
|622650
|Dwarfs – F2P
|720,104
|213650
|Sniper Elite 4
|715,583
|312660
|Youtubers Life
|714,623
|428690
|Lethal League
|714,007
|261180
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|713,807
|40390
|DEFCON
|708,655
|1520
|Monday Night Combat
|708,500
|63200
|Atlas Reactor
|707,718
|402570
|FINAL FANTASY XIII
|707,712
|292120
|resident evil 4 / biohazard 4
|704,953
|254700
|Prey
|704,179
|480490
|Two Worlds II HD
|703,263
|7520
|Gunpoint
|702,654
|206190
|Viscera Cleanup Detail
|701,439
|246900
|METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
|691,324
|235460
|Fallout: New Vegas
|690,496
|22490
|Democracy 3
|688,243
|245470
|Card Hunter
|688,214
|293260
|SpaceChem
|682,706
|92800
|Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
|680,572
|285190
|Frostpunk
|679,334
|323190
|LawBreakers
|674,335
|350280
|One Finger Death Punch
|673,342
|264200
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD
|671,888
|234670
|Poker Night 2
|671,540
|234710
|Boring Man – Online Tactical Stickman Combat
|670,347
|346120
|INSIDE
|669,904
|304430
|The Red Solstice
|668,962
|265590
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil
|668,829
|418370
|Steel Ocean
|661,286
|390670
|Stories: The Path of Destinies
|660,285
|439190
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 / Biohazard Revelations 2
|658,030
|287290
|Minion Masters
|656,913
|489520
|METAL SLUG 3
|651,482
|250180
|Sonic Generations Collection
|647,871
|71340
|BIT.TRIP RUNNER
|647,721
|63710
|Outland
|646,962
|305050
|Nuclear Dawn
|640,448
|17710
|Dungeon Siege III
|638,566
|39160
|Rock of Ages
|636,120
|22230
|The Descendant
|633,209
|351940
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|629,644
|438740
|Dead Rising 2
|627,795
|45740
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|626,811
|240760
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|625,428
|214870
|Transmissions: Element 120
|625,220
|365300
|Hand of Fate
|624,982
|266510
|Wargame: European Escalation
|621,393
|58610
|Pixel Piracy
|618,061
|264140
|Race The Sun
|615,654
|253030
|Only If
|614,140
|298260
|Blade Symphony
|610,347
|225600
|Machinarium
|609,675
|40700
|Doom 3: BFG Edition
|604,250
|208200
|FORCED: Slightly Better Edition
|603,718
|249990
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|603,408
|299460
|Beat Hazard
|601,573
|49600
|Talisman: Digital Edition
|601,352
|247000
|Homefront: The Revolution
|600,976
|223100
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|600,610
|350080
|Overcooked
|600,140
|448510
|Game of Thrones – A Telltale Games Series
|598,965
|330840
|Lucius
|596,725
|218640
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|596,551
|462780
|Black Mesa
|595,780
|362890
|Eador. Masters of the Broken World
|595,663
|232050
|Hyper Light Drifter
|595,090
|257850
|Modern Combat Versus
|594,344
|723780
|Satellite Reign
|592,993
|268870
|Tales from the Borderlands
|592,856
|330830
|Heroes of Might & Magic III – HD Edition
|591,573
|297000
|Farming Simulator 2013 Titanium Edition
|590,518
|220260
|Cave Story+
|590,104
|200900
|FaceRig
|589,693
|274920
|Viridi
|587,504
|375950
|Remember Me
|587,213
|228300
|Guns and Robots
|587,059
|293540
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|586,707
|236150
|Dungeons 2
|584,679
|262280
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|583,872
|250760
|GRID Autosport
|583,602
|255220
|Fable Anniversary
|582,271
|288470
|LEGO The Lord of the Rings
|582,228
|214510
|Thomas Was Alone
|581,719
|220780
|FINAL FANTASY VIII
|581,505
|39150
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|581,181
|224480
|I am Bread
|579,156
|327890
|60 Seconds!
|578,493
|368360
|NEKOPARA Vol. 1
|578,066
|333600
|ABZU
|577,340
|384190
|Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army
|577,105
|227100
|TOXIKK
|575,390
|324810
|Planetary Annihilation: TITANS
|569,681
|386070
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|568,989
|359870
|Fortified
|568,944
|334210
|Anomaly: Warzone Earth
|567,765
|91200
|Armello
|565,864
|290340
|NEKOPARA Vol. 0
|565,127
|385800
|Kingdoms and Castles
|563,737
|569480
|Tyranny
|562,631
|362960
|The Flame in the Flood
|561,716
|318600
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|560,050
|388410
|Defense Grid: The Awakening
|558,114
|18500
|Pinball Arcade
|555,716
|238260
|Viscera Cleanup Detail: Santa’s Rampage
|555,426
|265210
|Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
|554,955
|239200
|Dungeons of Dredmor
|554,550
|98800
|BlackShot: Mercenary Warfare FPS
|553,384
|433350
|Soldier Front 2
|552,866
|239660
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|550,882
|35130
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|549,457
|612880
|Door Kickers
|549,148
|248610
|Mini Metro
|547,876
|287980
|Killer is Dead – Nightmare Edition
|546,981
|261110
|Blackwake
|546,456
|420290
|TEKKEN 7
|541,238
|389730
|Punch Club
|541,121
|394310
|Duelyst
|538,747
|291410
|Gone Home
|538,219
|232430
|Guacamelee! Gold Edition
|538,061
|214770
|NBA 2K18
|537,845
|577800
|Golf It!
|537,751
|571740
|Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
|536,513
|301910
|Crush Crush
|535,661
|459820
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
|535,273
|454650
|Turbo Pug DX
|534,698
|513780
|Life is Feudal: Your Own
|534,443
|290080
|Jet Set Radio
|533,153
|205950
|Dungeon Fighter Online
|531,876
|495910
|Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
|530,607
|300550
|You Have to Win the Game
|530,340
|286100
|Ace Combat Assault Horizon – Enhanced Edition
|527,228
|228400
|Out There Somewhere
|521,927
|263980
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|521,355
|202750
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|516,584
|316790
|3DMark
|515,275
|223850
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|514,458
|233290
|Craft The World
|509,631
|248390
|Kingdom: New Lands
|509,466
|496300
|Bold New World
|505,953
|581620
|Resident Evil Revelations / Biohazard Revelations
|503,330
|222480
|Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
|502,562
|375230
|NBA 2K17
|501,303
|385760
|Offworld Trading Company
|499,550
|271240
|Blockstorm
|499,027
|263060
|100% Orange Juice
|498,987
|282800
|Soda Dungeon
|497,334
|564710
|Learn to Fly 3
|496,965
|589870
|Reigns
|496,869
|474750
|The Witness
|494,237
|210970
|Nuclear Throne
|492,848
|242680
|Battleborn
|492,052
|394230
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
|491,057
|645630
|SOMA
|490,677
|282140
|TerraTech
|489,971
|285920
|FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION
|489,872
|637650
|The Escapists 2
|489,056
|641990
|Of Guards And Thieves
|488,098
|302590
|Worms Ultimate Mayhem
|486,841
|70600
|Realm Grinder
|486,185
|610080
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|485,922
|242640
|Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2
|485,909
|247910
|The Swapper
|484,015
|231160
|Forts
|483,174
|410900
|X3: Terran Conflict
|482,728
|2820
|Jurassic World Evolution
|481,240
|648350
|Governor of Poker 3
|479,096
|436150
|Bad Rats: the Rats‘ Revenge
|476,787
|34900
|Galactic Civilizations III
|476,035
|226860
|NBA 2K16
|469,791
|370240
|Puzzle Pirates
|469,196
|99910
|RUNNING WITH RIFLES
|468,632
|270150
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|467,572
|554620
|Pixel Puzzles Ultimate
|461,488
|351030
|Mirror
|456,954
|644560
|Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection
|456,851
|49540
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII STEAM EDITION
|456,361
|222940
|GUNS UP!
|455,442
|446150
|Victor Vran ARPG
|453,908
|345180
|Teleglitch: Die More Edition
|453,247
|234390
|Turmoil
|452,658
|361280
|Magic: The Gathering – Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013
|452,484
|97330
|CastleMiner Z
|451,422
|253430
|Cities in Motion 2
|451,407
|225420
|Prismata
|451,302
|490220
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|448,371
|28000
|UnEpic
|446,738
|233980
|ibb & obb
|446,523
|95400
|Batla
|445,267
|338180
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ
|444,795
|678950
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|439,828
|204060
|ICEY
|437,615
|553640
|Call to Arms
|436,655
|302670
|Ball 3D: Soccer Online
|434,225
|485610
|A Story About My Uncle
|433,874
|278360
|Terra Incognita ~ Chapter One: The Descendant
|433,639
|347560
|Written in the Sky
|433,025
|416130
|Evoland
|431,669
|233470
|Piercing Blow
|428,413
|382850
|DLC Quest
|425,947
|230050
|Bayonetta
|424,901
|460790
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|422,733
|414340
|Murder Miners
|421,780
|274900
|Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
|420,843
|795100
|Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
|420,031
|257350
|Broken Age
|419,666
|232790
|My Summer Car
|416,575
|516750
|Construction Simulator 2015
|416,518
|289950
|Sonic Adventure 2
|416,375
|213610
|Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
|415,904
|205230
|Resident Evil / biohazard HD REMASTER
|415,885
|304240
|Heaven Island – VR MMO
|413,860
|400250
|Osmos
|413,551
|29180
|Jamestown
|413,206
|94200
|Loading Screen Simulator
|412,731
|652980
|Freebie
|411,391
|487220
|Dystopia
|410,346
|17580
|Tales of Zestiria
|410,109
|351970
|Men of War: Assault Squad
|409,681
|64000
|Turn Around
|407,501
|595340
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|405,980
|418240
|Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 / è¶…æ¬¡æ¬¡å…ƒã‚²ã‚¤ãƒ ãƒãƒ—ãƒ†ãƒ¥ãƒ¼ãƒŒRe;Birth1 / è¶…æ¬¡æ¬¡å…ƒéŠæˆ²æˆ°æ©Ÿå°’å¥³é‡ç“Ÿ1
|405,416
|282900
|Sol Survivor
|405,082
|45000
|Nexuiz
|404,730
|96800
|Skyforge
|404,721
|414530
|State of Decay: YOSE
|403,911
|329430
|Time of Dragons
|402,752
|353130
|Turbo Dismount
|402,549
|263760
|Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015: Do You Still Shower With Your Dad
|401,903
|359050
|Salt and Sanctuary
|400,674
|283640
|LEGO The Hobbit
|400,545
|285160
|Savage Lands
|399,316
|307880
|Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
|396,373
|270450
|The Culling Of The Cows
|396,159
|297020
|Back to Bed
|394,370
|308040
|Tower Wars
|393,962
|214360
|Invisible, Inc.
|393,703
|243970
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|392,900
|319910
|Polarity
|392,114
|315430
|SAMOLIOTIK
|388,554
|449680
|Outlast 2
|387,821
|414700
|Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist
|387,663
|409160
|RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
|387,405
|418340
|F1 2017
|386,242
|515220
|Cook, Serve, Delicious!
|384,598
|247020
|DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
|383,476
|311730
|Hide and Shriek
|382,313
|480430
|Bloody Trapland
|380,476
|257750
|Crusaders of the Lost Idols
|379,611
|402840
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|379,237
|258520
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow â€“ Ultimate Edition
|379,043
|234080
|Rebel Galaxy
|378,307
|290300
|Cogs
|377,806
|26500
|Magic: The Gathering – Duels of the Planeswalkers 2012
|377,401
|49470
|This Is the Police
|376,582
|443810
|Genital Jousting
|375,882
|469820
|Mountain
|375,718
|313340
|Nomad
|371,579
|378370
|Revolution Ace
|371,346
|274560
|AI War: Fleet Command
|371,287
|40400
|Streets of Rogue
|371,171
|512900
|Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
|370,263
|295790
|Death Rally
|370,163
|108700
|Long Live The Queen
|369,384
|251990
|Planet Explorers
|369,351
|237870
|Clustertruck
|368,787
|397950
|RPG MO
|368,618
|372800
|Party Hard
|367,745
|356570
|SteamWorld Dig
|367,286
|252410
|Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
|365,728
|414290
|Grey Goo
|364,090
|290790
|DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition / çœŸãƒ»ä¸‰åœ‹ç„¡åŒï¼— with çŒ›å°†ä¼
|363,817
|278080
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
|363,459
|272510
|F1 2012
|363,358
|208500
|War for the Overworld
|363,113
|230190
|Galactic Junk League
|362,859
|562590
|Planetbase
|361,192
|403190
|Cossacks 3
|360,956
|333420
|No Time To Explain Remastered
|360,564
|368730
|Tiny and Big: Grandpa’s Leftovers
|360,126
|205910
|Organ Trail: Director’s Cut
|359,935
|233740
|Kingdom Wars
|359,640
|227180
|The Last Hope
|359,502
|522570
|VEGA Conflict
|359,362
|339600
|BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
|358,624
|218060
|Windward
|355,878
|326410
|Really Big Sky
|355,611
|201570
|Anarchy Arcade
|355,332
|266430
|Slender: The Arrival
|354,224
|252330
|Bloons TD 5
|354,027
|306020
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|352,861
|277430
|Timberman
|352,371
|398710
|Toki Tori
|352,195
|38700
|House Flipper
|351,645
|613100
|Sniper Fury
|351,470
|591740
|Titan Souls
|350,359
|297130
|Morphopolis
|349,778
|314020
|Catch a Falling Star
|349,290
|451880
|DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
|348,944
|570940
|King Arthur’s Gold
|348,064
|219830
|Nioh: Complete Edition / ä»çŽ‹ Complete Edition
|347,803
|485510
|Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series
|346,763
|376870
|Guild Quest
|346,627
|547680
|The Banner Saga: Factions
|346,032
|219340
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
|345,720
|331600
|LEGO Jurassic World
|343,167
|352400
|X Rebirth
|343,046
|2870
|Risen 3 – Titan Lords
|342,772
|249230
|The Tower Of Elements
|342,253
|377310
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Edition
|342,008
|231740
|Costume Quest
|341,308
|115100
|DETOUR
|341,194
|92100
|Revenge of the Titans
|340,794
|93200
|State of Anarchy
|340,127
|463210
|Solar 2
|339,780
|97000
|Battle Islands
|338,532
|305260
|Transport Fever
|337,931
|446800
|SAS: Zombie Assault 4
|337,896
|678800
|Damned
|337,285
|251170
|Space Beret
|337,145
|547960
|The LEGO Movie – Videogame
|336,631
|267530
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|335,909
|223220
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|335,791
|383150
|Hard Reset Extended Edition
|335,265
|98400
|Pony Island
|334,799
|405640
|FINAL FANTASY IX
|333,922
|377840
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|332,983
|276810
|AX:EL – Air XenoDawn
|332,904
|319830
|Epigenesis
|332,826
|244590
|Dead Realm
|331,065
|352460
|Botanicula
|330,330
|207690
|Grow Home
|330,240
|323320
|Motorsport Manager
|330,158
|415200
|LEGO Batman3: Beyond Gotham
|330,037
|313690
|Squishy the Suicidal Pig
|328,982
|318430
|Data Hacker: Reboot
|328,357
|331790
|The Room
|327,417
|288160
|Simply Chess
|327,332
|312280
|MANDAGON
|326,618
|461560
|Escape This
|326,346
|467370
|Planets Under Attack
|325,744
|218510
|Supraball
|325,150
|321400
|Eternal Card Game
|324,938
|531640
|Dead Maze
|324,662
|667890
|Audiosurf 2
|324,405
|235800
|Ratz Instagib
|324,272
|338170
|And Yet It Moves
|324,236
|18700
|Trashville
|323,864
|589390
|Invasion: Brain Craving
|323,181
|423710
|God Mode
|322,132
|227480
|Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
|321,637
|363680
|The Bridge
|320,817
|204240
|The Hat Man: Shadow Ward
|320,602
|291010
|Zeno Clash
|320,458
|22200
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|320,160
|488790
|HunieCam Studio
|320,028
|426000
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|319,411
|434170
|Gems of War – Puzzle RPG
|319,394
|329110
|Spintires: MudRunner
|319,213
|675010
|F1 2016
|318,467
|391040
|NEKOPARA Vol. 2
|318,426
|420110
|Elements: Soul of Fire
|318,054
|340650
|Mortal Online
|316,391
|287920
|Atom Zombie Smasher
|316,352
|55040
|Rec Room
|316,036
|471710
|One Way Heroics
|315,869
|266210
|SimplePlanes
|314,932
|397340
|LUFTRAUSERS
|314,885
|233150
|Pool Nation FX Lite
|314,286
|314000
|Tricky Towers
|314,191
|437920
|Shank
|312,665
|6120
|Star Chronicles: Delta Quadrant
|311,967
|383330
|Atonement: Scourge of Time
|310,592
|385070
|Yellow: The Yellow Artifact
|310,339
|486820
|Project Starship
|310,160
|454890
|Insanity Clicker
|310,042
|393530
|Half Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax Ultimate Boy
|309,617
|214830
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
|309,591
|61700
|Abyss Odyssey
|308,646
|255070
|Dungeon of Zolthan
|307,976
|463220
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|307,610
|55140
|Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition
|307,315
|218820
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|307,175
|331670
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|306,906
|654880
|Make it indie!
|306,739
|357900
|Binary Domain
|306,463
|203750
|Blackguards
|305,941
|249650
|Her Story
|305,686
|368370
|METRO CONFLICT: THE ORIGIN
|304,620
|662320
|Magic 2015 – Duels of the Planeswalkers
|303,768
|255420
|Viking: Battle for Asgard
|300,593
|211160
|Tooth and Tail
|300,539
|286000
|City of Chains
|300,130
|412170
|Stronghold 2: Steam Edition
|300,020
|40960
|Kingdom Rush
|299,922
|246420
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|299,913
|397460
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|299,184
|329050
|Serious Sam Fusion 2017 (beta)
|298,645
|564310
|LYNE
|298,463
|266010
|LISA
|297,947
|335670
|Renegade Ops
|297,463
|99300
|The District
|296,190
|357770
|Star Saviors
|295,982
|314450
|Pit People
|295,630
|291860
|Dark and Light
|295,606
|529180
|Bejeweled 3
|295,211
|78000
|Ticket to Ride
|295,151
|108200
|There’s Poop In My Soup
|294,984
|449540
|Blood Bowl 2
|294,476
|236690
|Elements II: Hearts of Light
|293,115
|448640
|STRIDER / ã‚¹ãƒˆãƒ©ã‚¤ãƒ€ãƒ¼é£›ç«œ
|292,888
|235210
|Sonic Adventure DX
|291,205
|71250
|VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
|290,658
|447530
|EVERSPACE
|290,326
|396750
|Street Warriors Online
|290,227
|417910
|BATTLETECH
|289,619
|637090
|Tricolour Lovestory
|289,264
|668630
|Montaro
|288,782
|495890
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuckâ€™s Revenge
|288,297
|32460
|Aragami
|287,729
|280160
|Downwell
|287,413
|360740
|Outrage
|287,010
|457820
|Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
|286,849
|215510
|Worms W.M.D
|286,591
|327030
|Drayt Empire
|286,567
|502140
|Rivals of Aether
|286,514
|383980
|For The King
|285,696
|527230
|Space Farmers
|285,436
|271570
|Turbo Pug 3D
|285,208
|528510
|Tales of Berseria
|284,444
|429660
|Missing Translation
|284,121
|395520
|Fall of Civilization
|283,367
|467010
|Hatoful Boyfriend
|283,021
|310080
|Half Dead
|282,077
|434730
|Dungetris
|281,912
|462200
|Incitement 3
|281,562
|391660
|Madballs in Babo:Invasion
|281,079
|25700
|Oxenfree
|280,771
|388880
|Retro City Rampage DX
|280,667
|204630
|Little Nightmares
|280,612
|424840
|HellAngel
|280,536
|524340
|Stigmat
|280,103
|403570
|LOST PLANET 3
|279,675
|226720
|PIGMENTUM
|279,593
|582280
|Pid
|278,689
|218740
|Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
|278,226
|225160
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
|278,042
|536220
|Atonement 2: Ruptured by Despair
|277,061
|533820
|Domina
|276,003
|535230
|Guardians of Orion
|275,847
|407840
|Omerta – City of Gangsters
|275,454
|208520
|Castle Story
|275,014
|227860
|Trouble In The Manor
|274,955
|338530
|Nuclear Contingency
|274,316
|540900
|Rise of the Triad
|272,986
|217140
|CPUCores :: Maximize Your FPS
|272,887
|384300
|Batman – The Telltale Series
|272,720
|498240
|Cat Goes Platform
|272,633
|567250
|Game of Thrones
|272,599
|208730
|The Cave
|271,663
|221810
|DiRT 4
|270,550
|421020
|Trolley Gold
|270,525
|498320
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|270,427
|434460
|Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
|268,438
|346940
|Orbital Gear
|267,763
|298520
|Desolate Wastes: Vendor Chronicles
|267,723
|563120
|Germ Wars
|267,647
|557680
|hack_me
|267,561
|526740
|BIT.TRIP BEAT
|267,116
|63700
|Home Behind
|267,054
|467960
|METAL SLUG DEFENSE
|266,981
|356310
|Divinity: Dragon Commander
|265,816
|243950
|Fluffy Creatures VS The World
|265,237
|619400
|Day of the Tentacle Remastered
|265,169
|388210
|Project CARS 2
|264,945
|378860
|Camera Obscura
|264,412
|341500
|Take Thy Throne
|264,026
|491260
|Road Madness
|263,944
|457710
|Tabletopia
|263,899
|402560
|Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
|263,656
|45770
|Bit Blaster XL
|263,361
|433950
|Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
|261,792
|329380
|Unalive
|261,546
|574640
|Wizard of Legend
|261,463
|445980
|Next Day: Survival
|260,661
|519190
|Legend of Grimrock 2
|260,443
|251730
|Deep Space Dash
|260,100
|493650
|OLDTV
|259,813
|643270
|Grind Zones
|259,441
|327680
|Labyronia RPG
|259,225
|391260
|POSTAL
|258,861
|232770
|Hyper color ball
|258,593
|515470
|Age of Conquest IV
|257,484
|314970
|Rampage Knights
|257,372
|314410
|Battle Royale Trainer
|257,046
|772540
|Final Quest II
|256,959
|540020
|Greyfox RPG
|256,746
|341310
|The Four Kings Casino and Slots
|256,424
|260430
|PixARK
|256,179
|593600
|DuckTales: Remastered
|255,766
|237630
|Pool Nation
|255,171
|254440
|Shatter
|255,073
|20820
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II
|254,601
|272470
|ELEX
|254,457
|411300
|Legend of Mysteria RPG
|254,231
|407230
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
|254,152
|251150
|Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition
|253,538
|216890
|Grand Pigeon’s Duty
|253,400
|449530
|Deadfall Adventures
|252,514
|231330
|Owlboy
|251,798
|115800
|Pixel Puzzles: Japan
|250,430
|284950
|Streamline
|249,845
|252850
|Chaos on Deponia
|249,600
|220740
|My Time At Portia
|249,441
|666140
|Spikit
|248,909
|509110
|Run Away
|248,496
|629280
|Stronghold Legends: Steam Edition
|248,308
|40980
|SOS
|248,224
|619080
|RUSH
|248,133
|38720
|Stacking
|248,039
|115110
|Prominence Poker
|247,520
|384180
|Bridge Constructor
|247,455
|250460
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
|247,248
|627690
|Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
|246,833
|428550
|The Basement Collection
|246,622
|214790
|Project Highrise
|246,461
|423580
|Drop Alive
|246,280
|513450
|Capsized
|246,235
|95300
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|245,948
|438640
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|244,770
|292140
|Detention
|244,747
|555220
|RADical ROACH Remastered
|244,616
|301750
|The Land of Dasthir
|244,539
|545700
|Reset 1-1
|244,440
|491650
|The Typing of The Dead: Overkill
|244,364
|246580
|Under Zero
|243,413
|454930
|Master of Orion
|243,222
|298050
|GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
|243,065
|438490
|Sleeping Valley
|243,018
|538590
|Warriors of Vilvatikta
|242,938
|515690
|ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition
|242,618
|245280
|Ziggurat
|242,342
|308420
|Minimum
|242,221
|214190
|Iron Sky: Invasion
|241,819
|224900
|Gunscape
|241,759
|342480
|Crawl
|241,677
|293780
|Sonic CD
|241,011
|200940
|Royal Quest
|240,272
|295550
|Hatred
|240,088
|341940
|Shelter 2
|239,901
|275100
|Shake Your Money Simulator 2016
|239,823
|448660
|Data Hacker: Initiation
|239,817
|311860
|HOARD
|239,813
|63000
|Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut
|239,119
|250260
|Energy Cycle
|238,706
|415960
|Mad Hunter
|238,654
|558610
|Jet Racing Extreme: The First Encounter
|238,249
|385270
|Cities in Motion
|237,970
|73010
|SolForge
|237,212
|232450
Quelle: Arstechnica.com
