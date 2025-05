Switch 2: Der Klassiker Mario Paint könnte bald zurückkehren!

Redeem #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect icons featuring Nintendo Classics, available until June 10 at 6pm PT. #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack membership is required for Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo GameCube icons.

Learn more: https://t.co/slkgupPBVN pic.twitter.com/AYJ9p8Xq3J

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 21, 2025