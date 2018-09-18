Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan/Asia hat auf seiner offiziellen Website zur Tokyo Game Show 2018 sein Line-Up veröffentlicht.
Das Line-Up beinhaltet bisher noch zwei unangekündigte Titel Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure für PlayStation 4 sowie Root Letter: Last Answer für PlayStation 4 und PS Vita.
Für die PlayStation VR gibt es eine ordentliche Ladung neuer spielbarer Demos und Trailer:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories (Granzella) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Deracine (SIE) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer
- Theater Room VR (SIE) – Spielbar
- Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer
- Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Spielbar, Trailer
Die Games-Liste für die PlayStation 4 scheint endlos:
- Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer
- Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer
- Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Spielbar, Trailer (auch für PS Vita)
- Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Spielbar, Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer
- Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer
- Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer
- Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)
- RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer
- Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
- Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer
- Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer
- Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer
- Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Spielbar, Trailer
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Spielbar, Trailer
- The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer
- Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer
Die Live-Show via YouTube startet am 20. September. Die Tokyo Game Show findet zwischen dem 20. und 23. September 2018 statt. Die Video- und Computerspiele-Messe findet bereits seit 1996 in Tokio statt und gehört neben der gamescom in Köln und der E3 in Los Angeles zu den wichtigsten Messen der Videospielebranche.