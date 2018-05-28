Wenn du dir die Steam-Seite für PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds ansiehst, wirst du feststellen, dass die Bewertungen für das Spiel insgesamt gemischt sind und die letzten Reviews „meistens negativ“ ausgefallen sind. Entwickler PUBG Corp (Bluehole) reagierte darauf und legte sich selbst einen „Master-Plan“ zu um den Battle-Royale-Hit zu verbessern.

Die negativen Bewertungen für das Spiel verweisen hauptsächlich auf Leistung, Serverprobleme und (meist chinesische) Cheater als Hauptprobleme, die das Spiel plagen. Die jüngsten Post vom Entwickler machen klar, dass sie sich jetzt bewusst sind, was die Hauptprobleme mit dem Spiel sind. Sie gaben auch einige einfache Fehlerbehebungen an, die sie dem Spiel zur Verbesserung seiner Leistung hinzufügen könnten. Diese Fixes beziehen sich auf Lichteffekte und Fahrzeugeffekte, die beide unter anderem Grafikkarten überlasten.

Der Entwickler teilte auch eine Reihe von Möglichkeiten, die optimiert werden sollten, um die Gesamtleistung zu verbessern und Betrug zu reduzieren. Mehr dazu in der Liste unterhalb!

Character optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles the movement of opponents who you can’t see.

The vaulting process and animations will also be improved—we believe this will address certain screen stuttering issues affecting low-powered PCs.

We’ll improve the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.

We’ll optimize character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple characters are skydiving at the same time.

We’ll optimize parachute animations to cut down on frame drops near the start of the match

We expect the final three changes above will make the early stages of each match feel much smoother. War Mode will also benefit immensely from these changes.

Vehicle optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles unseen (far away) vehicle movement and the movement of player models inside faraway vehicles.

Currently stopped vehicles demand an unnecessary amount from your CPU. We’ll fix it.

Loading optimization/stabilization

We’ll optimize the core structures of Miramar and Sanhok to improve map loading speed.

We’ll optimize physical texture loading while level streaming, which should address screen stuttering issues.

There’s a crashing issue caused by some level-streaming processes that we’ll address.

Other optimization work

We’ll address the frame drop issue caused by high-magnification scopes

Certain other far-away objects will be rendered in a less taxing way

We’ll optimize the replay system to improve framerate for players who have the replay/death cam activated

Upcoming Server-Side Optimization Work

We’ll optimize network code and reduce network latency. As a result, basic player inputs will be revealed to other players much more quickly.

We’re going to increase the speed at which the server transfers data about objects (items, doors, fences), to address the fact that sometimes item spawn in late after players parachute in.

We’re going to eliminate some inefficient network code. Currently, some objects send updates to the server unnecessarily

Currently the server rapidly updates certain frames (on vehicles and character models) in an inefficient way. When we address this, we believe it will also resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles.

Cheating

Cheating is the area where we’ve made the most progress in recent months. We’ve introduced a variety of encryption based solutions to make it harder for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. We’ve also banned hundreds of thousands of cheaters’ accounts and refined the process by which we identify cheaters—most cheaters are now banned within hours of using an exploit. We’ve also begun taking serious legal action against the people responsible for creating hacks and cheats.