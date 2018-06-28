Sony Interactive Entertainment hat die für im Juli 2018 kostenlose Spiele für PlayStation Plus-Abonnenten angekündigt.
PlayStation 4
- Absolver
- Heavy Rain
- Space Overlords
PlayStation 3
- Rayman HD
- Extreme Exorcism
PS Vita
- Space Overlords
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Diese Spiele sind das aktuelle Juni Line-up:
PlayStation 4
- Trials Fusion (Ubisoft)
- XCOM 2 (2K Games)
PlayStation 3
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (Ubisoft)
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition (Exor Studios)
PS Vita
- Atomic Ninjas (Grip Digital)
- Squares (LEAP Game Studios)
