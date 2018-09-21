Wie Sony bekannt gibt, können PlayStation Now-Nutzer in den USA ab sofort PlayStation 4- und PlayStation 2-Games lokal herunterladen.
Wer via Download das Game gespeichert hat, kann es anschließend lokal und offline weiterspielen. Ebenfalls übertragt sich der bisherige Speicher-Status auf die Konsole. Erfolge welcher über PlayStation Now gemacht wurden bleiben somit erhalten.
Kauftipp:
PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 3 Monate | deutsches Konto | PS4 Download Code bei Amazon.de für EUR 24,99 bestellen
Wann dieses Feature von PlayStation Now auch in Europa verfügbar wird, ist derzeit noch nicht bekannt.
Liste aller PS4-Games, welcher heruntergeladen werden können
- Abzû
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- ADR1FT
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Akiba’s Beat
- Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed
- Alchemic Jousts
- Alienation
- Anomaly 2
- Another World 20th Anniversary Edition
- APB Reloaded
- Ape Escape 2
- Aragami
- Arcania: The Complete Tale
- Assetto Corsa
- Atari Flashback Classics: Volume 1
- Atari Flashback Classics: Volume 2
- Azkend 2
- Backgammon Blitz
- Bard’s Gold
- Baseball Riot
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Battleborn
- Beyond: Two Souls[4]
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- Blazerush
- Bloodborne
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blue Estate
- Bombing Busters
- Bound by Flame
- Brick Breaker
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Brut@l
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- CounterSpy
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge
- Dead Nation Apocalypse
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Defense Grid 2
- Dirt Rally
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Divinity: Original Sin
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Dungeons 2
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games
- Electronic Super Joy
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Evolve
- Exile’s End
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Extreme Exorcism
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- Fluster Cluck
- Forestry 2017: The Simulation
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Gem Smashers
- God Eater: Resurrection
- God of War III: Remastered
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guilty Gear Xrd Sign
- Hardware: Rivals
- Heavy Rain
- Helldivers
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution
- How to Survive: Storm Waning Edition
- Industry Giant II
- Ironcast
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- JumpJet Rex
- KickBeat: Special Edition
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Knack
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- Limbo
- Lone Survivor
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Sea
- Lovely Planet
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metal Slug 3
- Mighty No. 9
- Moto Racer 4
- Motorcycle Club
- MXGP 2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
- NBA 2K16
- Nidhogg
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- Nova-111
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood
- Omega Quintet
- One Upon Light
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- Poncho
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Project CARS
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Q*bert: Rebooted
- Rainbow Moon
- Republique
- Resogun
- Risen 3 Enhanced Edition
- Rogue Stormers
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadwen
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Siegecraft Commander
- Sine Mora EX
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition
- Soma
- Sound Shapes
- Space Hulk
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Strider
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Table Top Racing
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Terraria
- Tetraminos
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Deer God
- The Dwarves
- The Final Station
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Swindle
- The Technomancer
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- This Is the Police
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tiny Brains
- Titan Attacks!
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Toukiden Kiwami
- Tour de France 2016
- Tropico 5
- Ultra Street Fighter 4
- Umbrella Corps
- Until Dawn
- Velocibox
- Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns
- WRC 5
- WWE 2K16
- XCOM 2
- Ziggurat
- Zombie Vikings
- Zotrix
Liste aller PS2-Games, welcher heruntergeladen werden können
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
- XIII