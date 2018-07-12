Neuer Nachschub an Retro-Konsolen ist garantiert!
Wie Nintendo of America via Twitter.com bekanntgegeben hat, ist der Nachschub an Nintendo Classic Mini (NES) bis Ende 2018 gesichert.
#NESClassic Edition is back! Play the system that started it all with 30 of the best retro games. Check your local retailers for availability as the system will continually be restocked through the end of the year. https://t.co/HZ63QoStdO pic.twitter.com/4M7hflQdiv
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 11. Juli 2018
Inwieweit das auch für den europäischen Raum gilt ist offen. Bisher hat sich noch nicht Nintendo of Europe dazu geäußert. Die Retro-Konsole ist für unter 70 Euro zu haben. Im April diesen Jahres kostete die NES-Mini noch satte 160 Euro.
Den Höchstpreis von fast 600 (!) Euro gab es zu dieser Zeit im letzten Jahr.
Kauftipp:
