Neuer Nachschub an Retro-Konsolen ist garantiert!

Wie Nintendo of America via Twitter.com bekanntgegeben hat, ist der Nachschub an Nintendo Classic Mini (NES) bis Ende 2018 gesichert.

#NESClassic Edition is back! Play the system that started it all with 30 of the best retro games. Check your local retailers for availability as the system will continually be restocked through the end of the year. https://t.co/HZ63QoStdO pic.twitter.com/4M7hflQdiv

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 11. Juli 2018