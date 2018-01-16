Games
Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Neuer Patch und DLC-Pläne
Heute erscheint ein neuer Patch für Assassins’s Creed: Origins für alle Systeme, welcher neben vielen Verbesserungen auch eine neue Quest namens „Incoming Threat“ beinhaltet.
Zu den weiteren Neuerungen gehört eine Funktion, mit der Sie Outfits in Weaver-Shops verkaufen können. Außerdem sind jetzt neue Gegenstände in der Heka-Truhe verfügbar, darunter Gegenstände aus den Paketen Alptraum, Erste Zivilisation, Gladiator, Verrückt und Allmächtig. Außerdem können Sie mit dem neuen Patch die Sichtbarkeit einiger Inventarelemente im Menü „Gear“ ändern.
Der neue Patch ist für die Systeme PlayStation 4 und Xbox One rund 3 GByte groß. Die PC-Version bei Uplay mißt nur 1,2 GByte. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes findet ihr unterhalb der Meldung.
Die erste Erweiterung „The Hidden Ones“ erscheint bald, wie der Entwickler bekräftigte. Die Erweiterung enthält eine neue Story und erhöht die Level-Obergrenze auf 45, ist im Season-Pass enthalten und kann vermutlich auch seperat erworben werden. Derzeit sei man beim Entwickler jedoch etwas „ausgelaugt“ und benötige Urlaub. Nach den DLC-Paketen wolle man auch erst entscheiden, welches Assassin’s Creed als nächstes gemacht wird.
Patch Notes
New Features
- Added a new quest to the world: “Incoming Threat”
- Added the Atlas view on the World Map displaying the Sinai and the Valley of Kings regions
- Added support for the “The Hidden Ones” expansion
- Added the possibility to sell-back outfits to the Weaver shops
- Added all the latest Store items from the Nightmare, First Civilization, Gladiator, Wacky, and Almighty packs to the Heka Chest
- Added the option to toggle the visibility of inventory items on the Gear menu
Quest
- Improved various cinematic transitions
- Increased the resistance of Khaliset to the Overpower Ultra ability
- Corrected the visual size of Isfet’s weapon in the quest “Lady of Slaughter” to match its collision box
- Prevented Tahirah from following the playable character after a certain distance in the quest “Reunion”
- Fixed various issues that might occur when skipping cinematics
- Fixed an issue causing the stash in the quest “The Mousetrap” to float
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “The Healer”
- Fixed various situations causing Jumbe, the War Elephant, to reset in the middle of combat
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from climbing and fighting while in the quest “The Final Weighing”
- Fixed an issue allowing Thutmose to lose his felucca in the quest “Blood in the Water”
- Fixed the delay before the Quest Completed trigger when completing the quest “A Tithe By Any Other Name”
Activities
- Reduce the difficulty of Hippodrome races
- Fixed an issue preventing enemies from being able to be pushed into the pit of the Duelist II Arena encounter
- Fixed an issue where players were ranked incorrectly after completing a Hippodrome race
Gameplay
- Improved the behavior of tamed animals
- Fixed various issues on how fire was applying damage to the playable character and NPCs
- Fixed an issue with the spawning of the playable character in the Haueris Nome
- Fixed an issue that could cause a desynchronization when controlling Senu from a hiding location
- Fixed the damage bonus applied by Master abilities, which was lower than designed
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Chain Attack ability to work
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Adrenaline ability to be triggered
- Fixed the Overpower Chain Throw ability that was awarding Assassinate bonus XP
- Fixed an issue allowing the inactive weapon to cause damage
- Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPC is outside of the field of view
- Fixed various situation where the playable character could remain stuck
- Fixed various issues with the animations of the playable character
- Fixed various issues with the spawning, the reactions, and the animations of NPCs
User Interface
- Added the leaderboard to the Horde Mode menu panel
- Fixed an issue with the Target Menu not properly showing The Scarab after reloading the save game
- Fixed various issues with the World Map filters
- Fixed an issue making arrow disappear from its quiver in the gear page when using the customization options
- Fixed an overlapping issue with Custom Markers when playing in Traditional Chinese
- Fixed an issue where the „Bathhouse Towel“ outfit would appear as new every time the playable character exits the bathhouse
- Fixed a mistranslation on a Papyrus puzzle when playing in Russian
- Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPCs are outside of the field of view
- Fixed some discrepancies in the Quest Log
- Fixed various typos
- [Xbox One X] Fixed the user associated with the “Best Score” in the Arena leaderboard after having switched profile in the main menu
- [PC] Added a message telling players to restart their game after acquiring new downloadable contents
- [PC] Added the ‘Hide Icons’ action to the Eagle section of the Customize Controls option menu
- [PC] Fixed the Fast Travel action in the World Map
World
- Fixed the models of the Level 10 gears (bracers visual known issue)
- Fixed an issue with Weaver shops selling the same outfit more than once
- Fixed an issue with cages that could open by themselves when they had a prisoner
- Fixed several areas where the playable character could go through collisions
Graphics & Audio
- Balanced the audio volume level in different areas
- Fixed an issue when the playable character could continue to talk after dying
- Fixed various visual issues that could occur when transitioning from indoor to outdoor
- Fixed an issue with the intensity of the red when in HDR
System
- Improve overall stability of the game application
- Fixed various infinite loadings and black screen hangs
- [PC] Fixed game freeze after minimizing all tabs in Windows 7
- [PC] Improved Performance Metrics graphs functionality
Games
UK-Charts: GTA V ist seit 226 Wochen verfügbar. Diese Woche wieder auf Platz 1!
Gibt es jemanden, der in Großbritannien nicht Grand Theft Auto V besitzt?
Das Spiel wurde erstmals 2013 auf Xbox 360 und PS3 veröffentlicht. Es erhielt ein Jahr später eine PS4- und Xbox One-Version und wieder ein Jahr später eine PC-Version. Seither ist es „nur“ 34 Mal aus den „Top Ten UK Boxed Charts“ ausgeschieden und hat 192 Wochen in den Top Ten verbracht.
Und jetzt, 226 Wochen seit dem ersten Erscheinen, ist GTA V wieder auf Platz 1. Jetzt gibt es nur mehr zwei Games, welche noch öfters am ersten Platz in UK waren: Wii Fit (16 Wochen) und Wer wird Millionär (18 Wochen). Das Spiel kehrte an die Spitze der Charts zurück, dank einer Umsatzsteigerung von 8% aufgrund einiger Preisaktivitäten im britischen Einzelhandel. Es ist ziemlich knapp zwischen GTA V (1), Call of Duty: WWII (2) und FIFA 18 (3), also könnte jeder von ihnen nächste Woche die Spitzenposition einnehmen.
Es gibt immer noch keine neuen Spiele in den Charts. Die erste bedeutende Veröffentlichung des Jahres ist Monster Hunter World von Capcom und kommt erst am 26. Januar an.
Auf Platz 4 folgt Assassin’s Creed Origins vor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (+7 Plätze) und PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
Quelle: GamesIndustry.biz
Games
Forza Horizon 3 ist ab sofort XboxOne X Enhanced
Wie Microsoft meldet kann man ab sofort in Forza Horizon 3 in nativen 4K auf der Xbox One X durch Australien brausen.
Das Update ist laut Xbox One X-Benutzern „nur“ 672 MByte groß.
Forza Horizon 3 ist ein Open-World-Rennspiel, das für die Spielkonsole Xbox One und, erstmals für die Serie, auch für Windows-PCs als „PlayAnyWhere-Game“, am 27. September 2016 veröffentlicht wurde.
Games
Amerikanischer „Skill Rank“: Wo sind die besten Rainbow Six Siege-Gamer daheim?
Ubisoft veröffentlichte ein Ranking der meisten Diamond-Spieler, anteilig an allen Rainbow Six Siege-Spielern, in Amerika.
Und dabei führen NICHT die US-Amerikaner, sondern die Brasilianer vor den Kanadiern. Auf Platz 3 Costa Rica vor den USA und Mexiko auf Platz 5.
Wer hätte das gedacht?
Quelle: Twitter.com
Games
Fortnite Battle Royale erreicht 40 Millionen Spieler, vor dem Map-Update
An Battle Royale kann man eigentlich gar nicht mehr vorbeikommen, nach diesen Erfolgen der letzten Wochen und Monate für Fortnite und PUBG.
Nach 100 Tagen Fortnite Battle Royale hat das Gratis-Game von Epic 40 Millionen Gamer erreicht. Rund 2 Millionen spielten bisher gleichzeitig.
Epic Games hat auch schon das neueste Update vorgestellt und in diesem Video präsentiert:
Nintendo
CES 2018: Holt eure alten Nintendo-Module aus dem Keller. Der SupaBoy SFC & Ultra GB ist da!
Hyperkin zeigt immer wieder neue Wege ein, alte Spiele zu spielen.
Der SupaBoy SFC ist ein Beispiel dafür. Der SupaBoy ist im Wesentlichen ein tragbarer SNES/Super Famicom, da er Original-SNES- und Super-Famicom-Module spielt und einen NTSC / PAL-Schalter hat.
Im Gegensatz zum vorherigen SupaBoy S ist das Farbschema Super Famicom verfügbar. Diese neue Version kann auf dem 4,3-Zoll-Bildschirm auch zwischen den Bildformaten 16: 9 und 4: 3 umgeschaltet werden. Es lädt durch Micro-USB und soll bis zu 10 Spielzeit bieten, wenn er voll aufgeladen ist.
Der Vorgänger Supaboy S von Hyperskin ist für 109,99 Euro erhältlich (Link: Amazon). Der Preispunkt für den SupaBoy SFC liegt laut Hersteller-Angabe in den USA bei 99,99$. EU-Releasetermin noch unbekannt.
Hol die Game Boy-Module gleich mit rauf…
Für GameBoy-Fanatiker bringt Hyperkin den „Ultra GB“ (Game Boy). Dieser sieht dem alten Game Boy-Pocket zum verwechseln ähnlich und spielt alle originalen Module. Der Prototyp wurde auf der CES 2018 mit blauer Beleuchtung gezeigt.
Einen Releasetermin für den „gepimpten“ Game Boy mit USB-Ladeanschluß und eingebauter Beleuchtung gibt es noch nicht!
EU-Releasetermin noch unbekannt.