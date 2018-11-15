Die finalen Nominierungen für The Game Awards 2018 stehen fest.
Fans können ab sofort auf der The Game Awards-Website und über Twitter Direct Message, Facebook Messenger, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant und den offiziellen The Game Awards Discord-Server für ihre Auswahl stimmen.
Game of the Year
Erkennen eines Spiels, das in allen kreativen und technischen Bereichen die absolut beste Erfahrung bietet.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Ongoing Game
Verliehen an ein Spiel für die herausragende Entwicklung fortlaufender Inhalte, das die Spielerfahrung mit der Zeit weiterentwickelt.
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Best Game Direction
Verliehen an ein Spielstudio für herausragende kreative Visionen und Innovationen in Richtung Spiel und Design.
- A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Narrative
Für herausragendes Storytelling und narrative Entwicklung in einem Spiel.
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Art Direction
Für herausragende kreative und / oder technische Errungenschaften in künstlerischer Gestaltung und Animation.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
Best Score / Music: Presented by Spotify
Für herausragende Musik inklusive Partitur, Original-Song und / oder lizenziertem Soundtrack.
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson
Best Audio Design: Presented by Dolby
Erkennen des besten Audio- und Sounddesigns im Spiel.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Best Performance
Vergeben an eine Einzelperson für Synchronisation, Bewegungs- und / oder Performance-Erfassung.
- Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games for Impact
Für ein zum Nachdenken anregendes Spiel mit einer profunden pro-sozialen Bedeutung oder Botschaft.
- 11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Best Independent Game
Für herausragende kreative und technische Errungenschaften in einem Spiel, das außerhalb des traditionellen Herausgebersystems erstellt wurde.
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Best Mobile Game
Für das beste Spiel, das auf einem dedizierten mobilen Gerät gespielt werden kann.
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
Best VR / AR Game
Für das beste Spielerlebnis, das unabhängig von der Plattform in virtueller oder erweiterter Realität gespielt werden kann.
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)
Best Action Game
Für das beste Spiel im Action-Genre steht der Kampf im Vordergrund.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Best Action / Adventure Game
Für das beste Action- / Abenteuerspiel, das den Kampf mit dem Durchqueren und Lösen von Rätseln kombiniert.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Best Role-Playing Game
Für das beste Spiel, das mit reichhaltigen Spielercharakteristiken und -fortschritten ausgestattet ist, einschließlich massiver Multiplayer Erfahrung.
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Best Fighting Game
Für das beste Spiel, das hauptsächlich für Kopf-an-Kopf-Kämpfe entwickelt wurde.
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Best Family Game
Für das beste Spiel, das für Familien geeignet ist, unabhängig von Genre oder Plattform.
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
Das beste Strategie-Spiel konzentriert sich auf Echtzeit- oder rundenbasiertes Strategie, unabhängig von der Plattform.
- The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Best Sports / Racing Game
Für das beste traditionelle und nicht traditionelle Sport- und Rennspiel.
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Best Multiplayer Game
Für herausragendes Online-Multiplayer-Gameplay und -Design, einschließlich Koop- und massiven Multiplayer-Erlebnissen, unabhängig vom Genre des Spiels
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
Best Student Game
Ausgezeichnet mit dem besten Schülerprojekt, das auf der Highschool- oder College-Ebene erstellt wurde.
- Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
- Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
- JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
- LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)
- RE: Charge (MIT)
Best Debut Game
Anerkennung eines neuen unabhängigen Studios, das 2017 sein erstes Spiel veröffentlicht hat. Der Gewinner wurde durch Fan-Voting ausgewählt.
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
Best eSports Game
Für das Spiel, das den Spielern insgesamt das beste eSport-Erlebnis bietet (einschließlich Turniere, Community-Support und Inhaltsaktualisierungen), unabhängig von Genre oder Plattform.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Best eSports Player
Der beste eSports-Spieler, unabhängig vom Spiel.
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
- Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
- Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
- Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)
Best eSports Team
Das beste eSports-Team im Bereich herausragendste Leistung, einschließlich Organisationen mit mehreren Teams.
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Cloud9 (League of Legends)
- Fnatic (League of Legends)
- London Spitfire (Overwatch League)
- OG (DOTA 2)
Beste eSports Coach
- Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)
- Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)
- Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)
- Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
- Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)
- Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)
Best eSports Event
- ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
Best eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
Best eSports Moment
- C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship
- KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship
- OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals
- SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018
Content Creator of the Year
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
Favorite Moment of 2017
- Carol Shaw (Industry Icon)
- The Game Awards Orchestra (Performance)
- Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro (Moment)
- Josef Fares (A Way Out)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Game of the Year Award)
