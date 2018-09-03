Wie SNK bekannt gibt, wird die Retro-Konsole „NeoGeo Mini“ ab dem 10. September auch in Europa erhältlich sein.
Derzeit können wir nur die japanische Version um viel Geld erwerben, siehe Link unterhalb der EU-Games-Liste. Eine Preis-Angabe (UVP) gibt es bisweilen noch nicht.
Anbei die veröffentlichte Liste der vorinstallierten Games:
Neo Geo Mini International (EU/USA) – Games
01. 3 Count Bout
02. Art of Fighting
03. Blazing Star
04. Blue’s Journey
05. Crossed Swords
06. Fatal Fury Special
07. Foot Ball Frenzy
08. Garou: Mark of the Wolves
09. Ghost Pilots
10. King of the Monsters
11. King of the Monsters 2
12. Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
13. Last Resort
14. Magician Lord
15. Metal Slug
16. Metal Slug 2
17. Metal Slug 3
18. Metal Slug 4
19. Metal Slug 5
20. Metal Slug X
21. Mutation Nation
22. Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou
23. Puzzled
24. Real Bout: Fatal Fury
25. Robo Army
26. Samurai Shodown II
27. Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
28. Samurai Shodown V Special
29. Sengoku 3
30. Shock Troopers
31. Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
32. Super Sidekicks
33. The King of Fighters ’95
34. The King of Fighters ’97
35. The King of Fighters ’98
36. The King of Fighters 2000
37. The King of Fighters 2002
38. The Last Blade 2
39. Top Player’s Golf
40. World Heroes Perfect
Neo Geo Mini (Japan)
Die Neo Geo Mini 40th Anniversary Edition aus Japan gibt es bei Amazon.de!
01. Aggressors of Dark Kombat
02. Alpha Mission II
03. Art of Fighting
04. Blazing Star
05. Burning Fight
06. Cyber-Up
07. Fatal Fury Special
08. Garou: Mark of the Wolves
09. King of Monsters II
10. Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
11. Metal Slug
12. Metal Slug 2
13. Metal Slug 3
14. Ninja Commando
15. Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou
16. Puzzled
17. Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
18. Real Bout: Fatal Fury
19. Samurai Shodown II
20. Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
21. Samurai Shodown V Special
22. Sengoku 3
23. Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
24. Super Sidekicks
25. The King of Fighters ’94
26. The King of Fighters ’95
27. The King of Fighters ’96
28. The King of Fighters ’97
29. The King of Fighters ’98
30. The King of Fighters ’99
31. The King of Fighters 2000
32. The King of Fighters 2001
33. The King of Fighters 2002
34. The King of Fighters 2003
35. The Last Blade
36. The Last Blade 2
37. Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy
38. Top Player’s Golf
39. Twinkle Star Sprites
40. World Heroes Perfect