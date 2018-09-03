Wie SNK bekannt gibt, wird die Retro-Konsole „NeoGeo Mini“ ab dem 10. September auch in Europa erhältlich sein.

Derzeit können wir nur die japanische Version um viel Geld erwerben, siehe Link unterhalb der EU-Games-Liste. Eine Preis-Angabe (UVP) gibt es bisweilen noch nicht.

Anbei die veröffentlichte Liste der vorinstallierten Games:

Neo Geo Mini International (EU/USA) – Games

01. 3 Count Bout

02. Art of Fighting

03. Blazing Star

04. Blue’s Journey

05. Crossed Swords

06. Fatal Fury Special

07. Foot Ball Frenzy

08. Garou: Mark of the Wolves

09. Ghost Pilots

10. King of the Monsters

11. King of the Monsters 2

12. Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

13. Last Resort

14. Magician Lord

15. Metal Slug

16. Metal Slug 2

17. Metal Slug 3

18. Metal Slug 4

19. Metal Slug 5

20. Metal Slug X

21. Mutation Nation

22. Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou

23. Puzzled

24. Real Bout: Fatal Fury

25. Robo Army

26. Samurai Shodown II

27. Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

28. Samurai Shodown V Special

29. Sengoku 3

30. Shock Troopers

31. Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

32. Super Sidekicks

33. The King of Fighters ’95

34. The King of Fighters ’97

35. The King of Fighters ’98

36. The King of Fighters 2000

37. The King of Fighters 2002

38. The Last Blade 2

39. Top Player’s Golf

40. World Heroes Perfect

Neo Geo Mini (Japan)

01. Aggressors of Dark Kombat

02. Alpha Mission II

03. Art of Fighting

04. Blazing Star

05. Burning Fight

06. Cyber-Up

07. Fatal Fury Special

08. Garou: Mark of the Wolves

09. King of Monsters II

10. Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

11. Metal Slug

12. Metal Slug 2

13. Metal Slug 3

14. Ninja Commando

15. Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou

16. Puzzled

17. Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers

18. Real Bout: Fatal Fury

19. Samurai Shodown II

20. Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

21. Samurai Shodown V Special

22. Sengoku 3

23. Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

24. Super Sidekicks

25. The King of Fighters ’94

26. The King of Fighters ’95

27. The King of Fighters ’96

28. The King of Fighters ’97

29. The King of Fighters ’98

30. The King of Fighters ’99

31. The King of Fighters 2000

32. The King of Fighters 2001

33. The King of Fighters 2002

34. The King of Fighters 2003

35. The Last Blade

36. The Last Blade 2

37. Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

38. Top Player’s Golf

39. Twinkle Star Sprites

40. World Heroes Perfect