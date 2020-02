Fortnite Kapitel 2, Staffel 2 heißt “TakeOver” und bringt uns Hubschrauber und Schiffe

Update: Nvidia präsentierte die GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition: Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. We made 77 for our community. Want one? Here's how:1. RT this video.2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn3. If selected, you BOTH win…