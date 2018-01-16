EA und Maxis veröffentlichen Die Sims 4 Waschtag-Accessoires für PC und Mac

Der erste Patch von 2018 wurde für Star Wars Battlefront 2 veröffentlicht.

Star Wars Battlefront 2-Gamer erhalten eine neue Blast Map auf dem Planeten Crait, zusammen mit Iden Versios TIE Fighter, dank dem neuesten Update, Patch 1.1.

Der neue TIE-Kämpfer wurde in die Liste der Heldenschiffe für Starfighter Assault aufgenommen. Es wurden auch Änderungen an verschiedenen Helden vorgenommen, wie z. B. an Finn, der seinen Schaden an Deadeye-Schüssen von 40 auf 30 reduziert hatte und der Grundschaden seiner EL-16 wurde von 65 auf 45 verringert. Boba Fett wurde für Rocket Barrage auf seinen inneren und äußeren Schadensradius reduziert und sein allgemeiner Schaden wurde von 90 auf 78 reduziert. Wookiee Warriors wurden ebenfalls angepasst.

Mit dem Star Wars Battlefront 2-Update wurden verschiedene Korrekturen und Balancing-Optimierungen vorgenommen.

Die vollständigen Patch Notes (engl.)

New Content

Blast on Crait

We’re expanding the ways you can play on Crait by bringing this map to the Blast Game Mode.Battle in the mines among the machinery and crystals leftover from the previous occupants.

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter

Now available as a new Hero Starfighter in multiplayer matches. Iden Versio leads by example from her personal TIE/ln fighter. Custom-built for Inferno Squad, this modified TIE has seen heroic service in the name of the Emperor.

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Abilities

Afterburner – Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The AFTERBURNER can be cancelled after a short time

Laser Barrage – Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage

Dual Proton Torpedoes – Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage

Inferno Leader – For the duration of INFERNO LEADER, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources

TIE/In fighter Star Cards

Engine Heat Dissipator – Decreases the AFTERBURNER cooldown

Advanced Torpedoes – Increases DUAL PROTON TORPEDO damage

Vengeful Barrage – Increases the damage of LASER BARRAGE

Flight Commander – Increases the duration of INFERNO LEADER

Reinforced Hull – Increases the total health of the starfighter

Tuned Lasers – Increases primary weapon damage

Advanced Capacitors – Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating

Repair Systems – Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins

Elite Pilot – Increases the turn rate of the starfighter

Engine Upgrade – Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate

Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Milestones

Rapid Assault – Used Iden Versio’s TIE/LN fighter AFTERBURNER ability 25 times

Precision Strike – Achieve 25 DUAL PROTON TORPEDO kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter

Hope Cannot Save Them – Achieve 25 LASER BARRAGE kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter

Avenge Our Emperor – Use Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter INFERNO LEADER ability 25 times

Heroes

Finn

Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45

Reduced the time before heat cooldown kicks in from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds

Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30

Phasma

Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D

Lando

Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction

Boba Fett

Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78

Reduced the inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 2 to 1.5 meters

Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters

Classes & Special Units

Wookiee Warrior

Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1

Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters & at the end from 30 to 25 meters

Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect

Increased Bowcaster heat per shot

Specialist

Reduce size of scope glint

Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasma’s F-11D

Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D

Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130

Heavy

Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry

Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017

Officer

Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25

Weapons

CR2

Lowered start damage from 17 to 16

Lowered end damage from 9 to 8

Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters

Barrage

Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters

Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters

Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100

Blurrg-1120

Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters

Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26

Reduced end damage of Explosive Shot from 10 to 8

Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters

Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters

Reduced accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped

Trip Mine

Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2

Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds

General