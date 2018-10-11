Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 erscheint morgen.
Treyarch hat endlich die vollständigen PC-Systemanforderungen und den Startplan auf Reddit veröffentlicht.
Interessanterweise werden die endgültigen Anforderungen etwas von den Spezifikationen für die Blackout-Beta des letzten Monats herabgestuft, die einen Intel Core i5 2500k (oder AMD-Äquivalent) als Mindest-CPU verlangte, und einen Core i7 4770k empfohlen. Hier ist die letzte Systemanforderung.
Minimum specs:
OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 2GB / GeForce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon HD 7950 2GB
Recommended specs:
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU: Intel i5-2500K / Ryzen R5 1600X
RAM: 12GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1060 is 6GB or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
High refresh / Competitive specs (This is our recommended setup for competitive players using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p):
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega⁶⁴ Graphics
Ultra specs (This is the top-tier setup for players using 4k monitors looking for the smoothest framerates:
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU: i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 2700X
RAM: 16GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080Ti
Ready for Launch
Remember that pre-load starts on Battle.net at 9pm PT on October 9th. The download size is 55GB.
And here are your PC launch times:
October 11th, 2018
Los Angeles – 9PM PT
October 12th, 2018
New York – 12AM ET
Sao Paulo – 1AM BRT
London – 5AM BST
Stockholm – 6AM CEST
Berlin – 6AM CEST
Moscow – 7AM MSK
Singapore – 12PM SGT
Seoul – 1PM KST
Sydney – 3PM AEST