Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 erscheint morgen.

Treyarch hat endlich die vollständigen PC-Systemanforderungen und den Startplan auf Reddit veröffentlicht.

Interessanterweise werden die endgültigen Anforderungen etwas von den Spezifikationen für die Blackout-Beta des letzten Monats herabgestuft, die einen Intel Core i5 2500k (oder AMD-Äquivalent) als Mindest-CPU verlangte, und einen Core i7 4770k empfohlen. Hier ist die letzte Systemanforderung.

Minimum specs:

OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 2GB / GeForce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon HD 7950 2GB

Recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i5-2500K / Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1060 is 6GB or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

High refresh / Competitive specs (This is our recommended setup for competitive players using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p):

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega⁶⁴ Graphics

Ultra specs (This is the top-tier setup for players using 4k monitors looking for the smoothest framerates:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 2700X

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080Ti

Ready for Launch

Remember that pre-load starts on Battle.net at 9pm PT on October 9th. The download size is 55GB.

And here are your PC launch times:

October 11th, 2018

Los Angeles – 9PM PT

October 12th, 2018

New York – 12AM ET

Sao Paulo – 1AM BRT

London – 5AM BST

Stockholm – 6AM CEST

Berlin – 6AM CEST

Moscow – 7AM MSK

Singapore – 12PM SGT

Seoul – 1PM KST

Sydney – 3PM AEST