Sony Interactive Entertainment hat die für im Mai 2018 kostenlose Spiele für PlayStation Plus-Abonnenten angekündigt.
PlayStation 4
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Rayman Legends
PlayStation 3
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Eat Them
PS Vita
- King Oddball
- Furmins
Diese Games sind ab dem 1. Mai nicht mehr verfügbar. Solltet ihr sie noch nicht geholt haben, solltet ihr dies so schnell wie möglich nacholen.
PlayStation 4
- Mad Max
- Trackmania Turbo
- Q*Bert Rebooted
PlayStation 3
- In Space We Brawl
- Toy Home
- Q*Bert Rebooted
PS Vita
- 99 VIDAS
- Q*Bert Rebooted
