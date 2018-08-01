Sony Interactive Entertainment hat die für im August 2018 kostenlose Spiele für PlayStation Plus-Abonnenten angekündigt.
Playstation 4
- Mafia III
- Dead by Daylight
- Wissen ist Macht (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PlayLink)
- Here They Lie (Bonustitel bei PS Plus – PS VR benötigt)
Playstation 3
- Bound by Flame
- Serious Sam 3: BFE
PlayStation Vita
- Draw Slasher
- Space Hulk
Diese Spiele sind das aktuelle Juli Line-up:
PlayStation 4
- Absolver
- Heavy Rain
- Space Overlords
PlayStation 3
- Rayman HD
- Extreme Exorcism
PS Vita
- Space Overlords
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Diskussion