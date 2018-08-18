Das Japaner auf andere Games abfahren als wie wir Europäer ist keine Neuigkeit, aber dennoch ist es interessant zu sehen, was in Übersee passiert. Vor allem wenn man dann doch soviele Parallelen gibt.

In den eShop Charts, welche vom 3. bis 17. August aufgezeichnet wurden, liegt in UK Dead Cells vor Okami HD und Overcooked! 2. In den USA eigentlich das gleiche Bild, nur dass Overcooked! 2 vor Okami HD liegt.

In Japan ist Okami HD nur auf PLatz 5, dafür Overcooked! 2 ganz klar vorne vor Evergreen Minecraft. Dead Cells auf Platz 3.

Hier eine Auflistung der TOP 30 der Nintendo eShop Charts aus UK, Japan und den USA.

UK

01. Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

02. Okami HD (Capcom)

03. Overcooked! 2 (Team 17)

04. Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft)

05. Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

06. Stardew Valley (Chucklefish)

07. Octopath Traveler (Nintendo)

08. Worms W.M.D. (Team 17)

09. The Escapists 2 (Team 17)

10. Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios) | 40% Off

11. North (Sometimes You)

12. Owlboy (D-Pad Studio) | 40% Off

13. Salt and Sanctuary (Ska Studios)

14. Rocket League (Psyonix)

15. Uno (Ubisoft)

16. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

17. Go Vacation (Nintendo)

18. Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)

19. Arcade Archives: Vs. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster)

20. Picross S2 (Jupiter)

21. The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve) | 50% Off

22. Sonic Mania (SEGA)

23. Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom)

24. Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo)

25. Crypt of the NecroDancer (Brace Tourself) | 60% Off

26. South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Ubisoft)

27. Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy (Activision)

28. Mega Man Legacy Collection (Capcom)

29. Super Bomberman R (Konami) | 50% Off

30. Minit (Devolver Digital)

Japan

01. Overcooked! 2 (Team 17)

02. Minecraft (Mojang/Microsoft)

03. Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

04. Salt and Sanctuary (Ska Studios)

05. Okami HD (Capcom)

06. Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco)

07. Octopath Traveler (Square Enix)

08. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (Capcom)

09. Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

10. Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 (Circle)

11. Human Fall Flat (Curve)

12. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

13. Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo)

14. Dragon Quest X: All-in-One Package (Square-Enix)

15. Stardew Valley (Chucklefish)

16. Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)

17. Catch’Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher)

18. Detention (Playsim)

19. Mom Hid my Game! (Kemco)

20. The Escapist 2 (Team 17)

21. 1-2 Switch (Nintendo) | 30% Off

22. Picross S2 (Jupiter)

23. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

24. Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco)

25. Vertical Strike: Endless Challenge (Project ICKX)

26. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo)

27. Overcooked! Special Edition (Team 17)

28. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)

29. World Conqueror X (Circle) | 20% Off

30. Super Bomberman R (Konami) | 35% Off

USA

01. Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

02. Overcooked! 2 (Team 17)

03. Okami HD (Capcom)

04. Minecraft (Mojang/Microsoft)

05. Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

06. Rocket League (Pysonix)

07. Octopath Traveler (Nintendo)

08. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (Capcom)

09. Stardew Valley (Chucklefish)

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

11. Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment)

12. Salt and Sanctuary (Ska Studios)

13. Arcade Archives: Vs. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster)

14. Mega Man X Legacy Collection (Capcom)

15. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)

16. Plague Road (Arcade Distillery)

17. Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo)

18. Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)

19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

20. Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

21. North (Sometimes You)

22. Picross S2 (Jupiter)

23. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo)

24. The Escapists 2 (Team 17)

25. Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy (Activision)

26. Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)

27. Oxenfree (Night School)

28. Sonic Mania (SEGA)

29. Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)

30. Titan Quest (THQ Nordic)