Eli Roth wird der Regisseur des Borderlands-Films

Der Borderlands-Film hat anscheinend einen Regisseur: Eli Roth.

Die Nachricht von Roths Rolle im Borderlands-Film wurde über Nacht von Gearbox Software-Chef Randy Pitchford getwittert.

Pitchford löschte den Tweet daraufhin wieder schnell.

Der Grund, warum es gelöscht wurde, ist anscheinend, dass die Nachricht noch nicht angekündigt wurde. Die Katze ist jetzt aus der Tasche und da die Geschichte nach dem Tweet durch The Hollywood Reporter bekannt wurde, hat Pitchford den Tweet wieder veröffentlicht.

I’m very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions. Please welcome @EliRoth to the team and be sure to catch the @GearboxOfficial Main Theater Show at #PAXEast on 2/27 to learn more. #borderlandsmovie pic.twitter.com/Uaxs7jm10i

— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) February 20, 2020