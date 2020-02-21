Dailygame.at

    • Eli Roth wird der Regisseur des Borderlands-Films

    Der Borderlands-Film hat anscheinend einen Regisseur: Eli Roth.

    Die Nachricht von Roths Rolle im Borderlands-Film wurde über Nacht von Gearbox Software-Chef Randy Pitchford getwittert.

    Pitchford löschte den Tweet daraufhin wieder schnell.

    Der Grund, warum es gelöscht wurde, ist anscheinend, dass die Nachricht noch nicht angekündigt wurde. Die Katze ist jetzt aus der Tasche und da die Geschichte nach dem Tweet durch The Hollywood Reporter bekannt wurde, hat Pitchford den Tweet wieder veröffentlicht.

    Ein Borderlands-Film wurde erstmals im Jahr 2015 angekündigt, als bekannt wurde, dass Lionsgate ihn zusammen mit Arad Productions entwickelt. Avi Arad und sein Sohn Ari Arad arbeiteten an Iron Man, Spider Man, The Amazing Spider Man, X-Men, Ghost Rider und Blade. Der Film wurde im letzten Jahr erneut als in Entwicklung befindlich bestätigt.

    Eli Roth ist bekannt für die Produktion von Hostel und Cabin Fever. Als Schauspieler spielte er u.a. Sgt. Donny Donowitz in Inglourious Basterds.

    AktuelleGames-News

    Othercide erscheint auf PS4, Xbox One und PC

    Games

    Publisher Focus Home Interactive und Entwickler Lightbulb Crew haben Othercide angekündigt, ein gotisches taktisches Rollenspiel, das diesen Sommer auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erhältlich sein wird. Führe deine Armee als letzte Hoffnung der Menschheit in epische Schlachten und kämpfe dort gegen alptraumhafte Gegner.  Nur die Töchter, Echos der größten Kriegerin aller Zeiten, stehen…

    Red Dead Redemption 2

    Endlich da? Der “Hot Coffee Mod” für Red Dead Redemption 2

    Games

    Erinnerst du dich, als Rockstar ein Sex-Minispiel von GTA San Andreas geschnitten und im Quellcode gespeichert hat, nur damit Modder es wieder zum Leben erwecken und Massenkontroversen auslösen können? Der Hot Coffee Mod, wie er genannt wurde, war damals ein Aufreger. Er bekam seinen Namen von der Geschichte, als CJs Freundin ihn zu einem Kaffee…

    Plattformübergreifende PUBG-Partys spielen zwischen Xbox One und PS4? Bald möglich!

    Games

    PUBG hat im vergangenen Oktober PS4 und Xbox One plattformübergreifend spielen möglich gemacht. Nun geht man einen Schritt weiter und erlaubt Partys. Die Möglichkeit, eine plattformübergreifende Party zu erstellen, ist endlich in Patch 6.2 enthalten, dass derzeit auf Konsolentestservern verfügbar ist. Die Funktion wird am Mittwoch, dem 26. Februar, auf Live-Servern für die breitere Community…

    Valve Index: Produktion wegen Coronavirus ausgebremst

    Virtual Reality

    Valve hat angekündigt, die Nachfrage nach seinem Index-Headset noch zu befriedigen, aber aufgrund der Coronavirus-Krise werden „weit weniger“ Einheiten verfügbar sein. Laut einer Aussage gegenüber Upload VR hat das Coronavirus den Produktionsplan für Valve Index beeinflusst. Aus diesem Grund werden in den kommenden Monaten weniger Einheiten verfügbar sein als ursprünglich geplant. Valve sagte, während es…

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Microsoft Flight Simulator beinhaltet jeden Flughafen der Erde

    Games

    Wer mag schon Flughäfen? Ich meine, darin zu warten. Von oben sehen manche ziemlich nett aus, und Microsoft Flight Simulator wird sie auch alle zeigen. Alle? Ja, wirklich alle. In einem neuen Video, das ihr unten sehen könnt, sagt Lead Game Designer Sven Mestas, dass das Spiel jeden Flughafen auf der Erde zeigen wird. Dazu…