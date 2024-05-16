Neue Highlights im Xbox Game Pass im Mai 2024

Was gibt es Neues im Xbox Game Pass im restlichen Mai 2024? Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 erscheint am 21. Mai!

  • Artikel von Markus Bauer
  • Aktualisiert: 16.05.2024 - 17:30
  • LESEZEIT: 2 Minuten
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - (C) Ninja Theory
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - (C) Ninja Theory

Bereit für ein Gaming-Feuerwerk? Hol schon mal deine Controller oder Tastatur raus und vergiss nicht deine Kopfhörer – denn nächste Woche erscheint Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II! Ein Spiel, das du unbedingt in bester Audioqualität erleben solltest. Doch bevor es soweit ist, werfen wir einen Blick auf die kommenden Spiele im Game Pass.

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

  • Jetzt verfügbar: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 15. Mai: Chants of Sennaar, EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud), Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 21. Mai: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 23. Mai: Galacticare, Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 28. Mai: Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 30. Mai: Humanity, Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 4. Juni: Firework (PC), Rolling Hills (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

DLCs / Updates:

  • Jetzt verfügbar: Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns (Mitglieder sparen 10%)
  • Ab 15. Mai: Minecraft 15 Year Anniversary
  • 15. Mai: Starfield Update
Screenshot aus Starfield. - (C) Bethesda / Screenshot: DailyGame

Starfield bekam ein 25 GB-Update! – Bild Bethesda (Screenshot DailyGame.at)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile:

  • Ab 15. Mai: Minecraft: 500 Minecoins
  • Jetzt verfügbar: Naraka: Bladepoint Perk-Bundle

Spiele, die den Game Pass am 31. Mai verlassen

Diese Spiele verlassen bald die Game Pass-Bibliothek. Vergiss nicht, dass du 20% Rabatt auf deinen Kauf bekommst, wenn du sie in deiner Bibliothek behalten möchtest:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Farworld Pioneers
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • Pac-man Museum+
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Railway Empire 2

Schnapp sie dir, solange du kannst (und dafür bezahlst).

Mehr zum Thema

heutemeistgelesen

mehrgaming news