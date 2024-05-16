Neue Highlights im Xbox Game Pass im Mai 2024

Bereit für ein Gaming-Feuerwerk? Hol schon mal deine Controller oder Tastatur raus und vergiss nicht deine Kopfhörer – denn nächste Woche erscheint Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II! Ein Spiel, das du unbedingt in bester Audioqualität erleben solltest. Doch bevor es soweit ist, werfen wir einen Blick auf die kommenden Spiele im Game Pass.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
Jetzt verfügbar: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
15. Mai: Chants of Sennaar, EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud), Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
21. Mai: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
23. Mai: Galacticare, Hauntii (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
28. Mai: Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
30. Mai: Humanity, Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
4. Juni: Firework (PC), Rolling Hills (Cloud, Konsole und PC)