Rare hat das erste große Update für Sea of ​​Thieves veröffentlicht. Laut den Entwicklern handelt es sich hier um ein vollständiges Spiel-Update im Gegensatz zu einem normalen Patch, was bedeutet, dass die Spieler das komplette Spiel erneut herunterladen müssen – wieder einmal ein Grund ein Game nicht am Ersten Tag zu spielen…

Die gute Nachricht ist, dass dieses Update mit zahlreichen Leistungsverbesserungen und Korrekturen geliefert wird.

Laut den Versionshinweisen reduziert das umfangreiche Update die Wahrscheinlichkeit eines Absturzes, bietet erhebliche Verbesserungen in puncto Framerate beim Durchqueren größerer Inseln und optimiert die Animationen beim durchstreifen von überwucherten Dschungelgebieten.

Rare gibt auch an, dass weitere Verbesserungen und Optimierungen für alle Plattformen am Weg sind. Dieses Update wird automatisch aus dem Windows Store heruntergeladen. Die vollständigen „Releases Notes“ findest Du unterhalb dieser Meldung.

Sea of Thieves Update 1.01 Release Notes

Fixed Issues

Players who have redeemed their Black Dog Pack pre-order code will now correctly see these items in their in-game chests. Not received your code? Check your Xbox Live messages over the next couple of days.

Characters should no longer lose details such as hair colour and scars.

When digging up a chest, there is no longer a chance that it will be impossible to pick up.

Players should no longer intermittently be missing items and weapons when loading into the game.

Weapon, clothing and ship cosmetic changes made after migrating server will now persist across sessions.

Players will now correctly see other players titles.

Snakes will now behave correctly, turning to face the player when agitated.

Animal and skeleton movement around slopes has been improved.

The game will no longer enter an unresponsive state after accepting a game invitation whilst matchmaking.

Merchant Alliance notifications for handing in various items have been corrected.

Lighting has been tweaked in order to improve performance on multiple islands and outposts.

Fixed tinnitus sound which persists after being killed by multiple explosive barrels.

Seagulls now fly over floating barrels.

Players can no longer be held by a seemingly invisible Kraken tentacle.

Fixed a range of potential game crashes.

Performance Improvements

Drastically reduced the likelihood of tearing when using the small ship.

Reduced the likelihood of tearing when inside the Taverns.

Sizeable framerate improvements when traversing large islands.

Reduced likelihood of framerate hitches when navigating outposts.

Optimised Foliage for smoother experience in overgrown jungle areas.

Known Issues