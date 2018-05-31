Sony Interactive Entertainment hat die für im Juni 2018 kostenlose Spiele für PlayStation Plus-Abonnenten angekündigt.
PlayStation 4
- Trials Fusion (Ubisoft)
- XCOM 2 (2K Games)
PlayStation 3
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (Ubisoft)
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition (Exor Studios)
PS Vita
- Atomic Ninjas (Grip Digital)
- Squares (LEAP Game Studios)
Diese Spiele sind das aktuelle Mai Line-up:
PlayStation 4
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Rayman Legends
PlayStation 3
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Eat Them
PS Vita
- King Oddball
- Furmins
