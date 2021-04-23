D.I.C.E. Awards 2021: Hier sind alle Gewinner im Überblick

hades © Supergiant Games

Hades Erfolgssträhne scheint nicht aufzuhören. Bereits bei den The Game Awards und den BAFTAs konnte das mythologische rogue-like die höchsten Preise erringen. Nun setzt es bei den D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 diesen Trend fort. Fünf der begehrten Awards konnte es im Endeffekt mit nach Hause nehmen, darunter auch den Hauptauszeichnung ,,Game of the Year“.

Neben Hades konnten vor allem Playstation-Exklusivspiele besonders gut abschneiden. So gewann Ghost of Tsushima vier Awards, darunter zum Beispiel ,,Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction“. Auch das kontroverse The Last of Us Part 2 konnte für Story und Animationen Preise erzielen. Spider-Man: Miles Morales und Dreams gingen jeweils mit einer Auszeichnung nach Hause.

Welche Spiele sonst noch bei den D.I.C.E. Awards abräumen konnten, könnt ihr hier im Überblick erfahren:

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

Mehr erfahren Video laden YouTube immer entsperren

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades – SIEGER

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades – SIEGER

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades – SIEGER

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades – SIEGER

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – SIEGER

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – SIEGER

Them’s Fightin‘ Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – SIEGER

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake – SIEGER

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – SIEGER

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator – SIEGER

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra – SIEGER

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – SIEGER

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Zagreus, Hades

Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – SIEGER

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams – SIEGER

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game