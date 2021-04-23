Blogheim.at Logo
    D.I.C.E. Awards 2021: Hier sind alle Gewinner im Überblick

    Auch bei den D.I.C.E. Awards konnte Hades groß abräumen. Hier erfahrt ihr, welche Spiele sonst noch Preise mit nach Hause genommen haben.

    hades © Supergiant Games
    Hades Erfolgssträhne scheint nicht aufzuhören. Bereits bei den The Game Awards und den BAFTAs konnte das mythologische rogue-like die höchsten Preise erringen. Nun setzt es bei den D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 diesen Trend fort. Fünf der begehrten Awards konnte es im Endeffekt mit nach Hause nehmen, darunter auch den Hauptauszeichnung ,,Game of the Year“.

    Neben Hades konnten vor allem Playstation-Exklusivspiele besonders gut abschneiden. So gewann Ghost of Tsushima vier Awards, darunter zum Beispiel ,,Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction“. Auch das kontroverse The Last of Us Part 2 konnte für Story und Animationen Preise erzielen. Spider-Man: Miles Morales und Dreams gingen jeweils mit einer Auszeichnung nach Hause.

    Welche Spiele sonst noch bei den D.I.C.E. Awards abräumen konnten, könnt ihr hier im Überblick erfahren:

    Game of the Year

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades – SIEGER
    • The Last of Us Part II

    Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades – SIEGER
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    • The Last of Us Part II

    Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades – SIEGER
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • The Last of Us Part II
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Action Game of the Year

    • Doom Eternal
    • Hades – SIEGER
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Nioh 2

    Adventure Game of the Year

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    • Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    • The Last of Us Part II
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

    Family Game of the Year

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – SIEGER
    • Astro’s Playroom
    • Dreams
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

    Fighting Game of the Year

    • EA Sports UFC 4
    • Granblue Fantasy Versus
    • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – SIEGER
    • Them’s Fightin‘ Herds

    Racing Game of the Year

    • Dirt 5
    • F1 2020
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – SIEGER

    Role-Playing Game of the Year

    • Cyberpunk 2077
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake – SIEGER
    • Persona 5 Royal
    • Wasteland 3
    • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

    Sports Game of the Year

    • EA Sports FIFA 21
    • MLB The Show 20
    • NBA 2K21
    • PGA Tour 2K21
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – SIEGER

    Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

    • Crusader Kings III
    • Desperados III
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator – SIEGER
    • Monster Train
    • Per Aspera

    Immersive Reality Game of the Year

    • Down the Rabbit Hole
    • Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER
    • Paper Beast
    • The Room VR: Dark Matter
    • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

    Mobile Game of the Year

    • HoloVista
    • Legends of Runeterra – SIEGER
    • Little Orpheus
    • Song of Bloom
    • South of the Circle

    Online Game of the Year

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – SIEGER
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Tetris Effect: Connected

    Outstanding Achievement in Animation

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • Spiritfarer

    Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

    • Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER
    • Hades
    • The Last of Us Part II
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

    Outstanding Achievement in Character

    • Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    • Zagreus, Hades
    • Abby, The Last of Us Part II
    • Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
    • Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – SIEGER

    Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

    • Carrion
    • Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER
    • Little Orpheus
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • The Pathless

    Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

    • Dreams
    • Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER
    • The Last of Us Part II
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

    Outstanding Achievement in Story

    • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    • The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER

    Outstanding Technical Achievement

    • Dreams – SIEGER
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • The Last of Us Part II
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

    • Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
    • Museum of Other Realities
    • Paper Beast
    • Tempest

    Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

    • Coffee Talk
    • Hades – SIEGER
    • If Found…
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    • Noita

