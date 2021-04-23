D.I.C.E. Awards 2021: Hier sind alle Gewinner im Überblick

Erfolgssträhne scheint Hades nicht aufzuhören. Bereits bei den The Game Awards und den BAFTAs konnte das mythologische rogue-like die höchsten Preise erringen. Nun setzt es bei den D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 diesen Trend fort. Fünf der begehrten Awards konnte es im Endeffekt mit nach Hause nehmen, darunter auch den Hauptauszeichnung ,,Game of the Year“.
Neben
konnten vor allem Playstation-Exklusivspiele besonders gut abschneiden. So gewann Hades vier Awards, darunter zum Beispiel ,,Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction“. Auch das kontroverse Ghost of Tsushima konnte für Story und Animationen Preise erzielen. The Last of Us Part 2 und Spider-Man: Miles Morales gingen jeweils mit einer Auszeichnung nach Hause. Dreams
Welche Spiele sonst noch bei den D.I.C.E. Awards abräumen konnten, könnt ihr hier im Überblick erfahren:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – SIEGER The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – SIEGER Half-Life: Alyx
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – SIEGER Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
Doom Eternal
Hades – SIEGER Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – SIEGER Astro’s Playroom
Dreams
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 4
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – SIEGER Them’s Fightin‘ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
Dirt 5
F1 2020
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – SIEGER Role-Playing Game of the Year
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy VII Remake – SIEGER Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FIFA 21
MLB The Show 20
NBA 2K21
PGA Tour 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – SIEGER Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Microsoft Flight Simulator – SIEGER Monster Train
Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Down the Rabbit Hole
Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER Paper Beast
The Room VR: Dark Matter
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
HoloVista
Legends of Runeterra – SIEGER Little Orpheus
Song of Bloom
South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – SIEGER Ghost of Tsushima
Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Zagreus, Hades
Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – SIEGER Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Carrion
Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER Little Orpheus
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima – SIEGER The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II – SIEGER Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams – SIEGER Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx – SIEGER Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Museum of Other Realities
Paper Beast
Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Coffee Talk
Hades – SIEGER If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Noita