Publisher Ubisoft veröffentlichte heute die minimalen und empfohlenen System-Voraussetzungen für Anno 1800, welches am 16. April für Windows PC erscheint.

Via Uplay und dem Epic Store hat man die Möglichkeit die Wirtschaftssimulation anzutesten. Die Open-Beta startet am 12. und endet am 14. April. Anmeldungen werden unter Anno-Union.com entgegengenommen.

Bis zum Release kann man Anno 1800 auch noch via Steam bekommen für rund 60 Euro. Die Deluxe-Edition kostet am Valve-Marktplatz rund 70 Euro. Dazu findet sich auch folgender Hinweis auf der Steam-Produktseite:

Folgende System-Voraussetzungen sind für Anno 1800 nötig:

Minimale Konfiguration 1080p (30FPS):

Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen)

Prozessor: Intel Core i5 2500 @ 3.3 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB), AMD Radeon R7 260X (2GB)

Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Minimale Konfiguration 1080p (60FPS):

Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen)

Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4460 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB)

Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Empfohlene Konfiguration 1080p (30FPS):

Betriebssystem: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen)

Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4690K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB), AMD Radeon R9 285X (2GB)

Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

Empfohlene Konfiguration 4K (60FPS):

Betriebssystem: Windows 10 (ausschließlich 64bit Versionen)

Prozessor: Intel Core i5 4690 @ 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Grafikkarte: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB)

Direct X: Direct X 11 oder 12

