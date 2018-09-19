Wie SEGA bekannt gibt wird es im Winter 2018/2019 die Klassiker-Sammlung „SEGA Mega Drive Classics“ auch für Nintendo Switch geben.
Die Mega-Drive-Games-Sammlung mit rund 50 Titeln gibt es bereits seit Ende Mai für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One (Link: Amazon.de).
Das sind die Titel:
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Soldier
Alien Storm
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bio-Hazard Battle
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Columns III: Revenge of Columns
Comix Zone
Crack Down
Decap Attack
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
EDWAT: City Under Siege
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Galn Ground
Galaxy Force II
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker
Light Crusader
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of Millenium
Ristar
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic Spinball
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Space Harrier II
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Sword of Vermillion
The Revenge of Shinobi
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
ToeJam & Earl
Vektorman
Vektorman 2
Virtua Fighter 2