Wie SEGA bekannt gibt wird es im Winter 2018/2019 die Klassiker-Sammlung „SEGA Mega Drive Classics“ auch für Nintendo Switch geben.

Die Mega-Drive-Games-Sammlung mit rund 50 Titeln gibt es bereits seit Ende Mai für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One (Link: Amazon.de).

Das sind die Titel:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

EDWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Galn Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermillion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

ToeJam & Earl

Vektorman

Vektorman 2

Virtua Fighter 2