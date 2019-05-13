Einen Top-Start konnte „Days Gone“ in Japan bereits in der Vorwoche hinlegen. Doch auch eine Woche nach dem Release gibt es für das apokalyptische Action-Adventure Platz eins. Der PS4-Titel führt vor einer Liste von Nintendo Switch-Games die Japan Game-Charts an.

Die Famitsu Game-Charts für Japan sind da und bringen uns einen Überblick darüber welche Games im Land der aufgehenden Sonne beliebt sind. Mit beinahe 34.000 verkauften Exemplaren ist Days Gone auf Platz 1.

NSW steht für Nintendo Switch, also wundert euch nicht wenn in den Box-Verkäufen diese Plattform ziemlich häufig vorkommt. Insgesamt gibt es überhaupt nur 4 PS4-Games die es in die TOP 10 geschafft haben. Die erste Zahl nach dem Titel sind die Verkäufe der Vorwoche, die zweite Zahl jene in der gesamten Lebenszeit des Titels (bezogen auf Japan).