Wenn das Magazin Famitsu die japanischen Gamer nach ihren „Most Wanted“ fragen, dann kommt eigentlich seit geraumer Zeit das Sqaure-Enix-Double Final Fantasy 7 Remake und Kingdom Hearts 3 raus. Und das obwohl FF7 wahrscheinlich die nächsten Jahre nicht erscheinen wird.
Square Enix ist in Japan jedoch auch darüber hinaus hoch im Kurs. Der Nintendo Switch-Exklusivtitel Octopat Traveler nimmt Platz 5 in der Famitsu-Wertung ein. Das Voting wurde zwischen dem 26. April und dem 9. Mai erhoben.
01. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,012 votes
02. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 681 votes
03. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 549 votes
04. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 493 votes
05. [SWI] Octopath Traveler – 469 votes
06. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 443 votes
07. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker – 392 votes
08. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 365 votes
09. [PS4] God Eater 3 – 361 votes
10. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X – 350 votes
