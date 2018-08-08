Mittwoch ist Zeit für die neuesten Media Create-Zahlen aus Japan für die letzte Woche. Und diese überraschen nicht wirklich.
Mit über 50.000 verkauften Stück liegt der Nintendo Switch an der klaren Spitze. Nur bei den Software-Charts schaffte es ein anderes (Nintendo-)System die Herrschaft der Hybrid-Konsole zumindest für diese Woche zu erobern.
Software Verkaufszahlen*
- [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X (Atlus, 08/02/18) – 71,946 (Neu)
- [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 42,846 (Neu)
- [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 31,018 (Neu)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 21,642 (119,891)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,989 (2,511,028)
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 18,448 (164,235)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,755 (1,670,751)
- [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 15,454 (280,682)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (169,218)
- [PS4] SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou (Square Enix, 08/02/18) – 14,971 (Neu)
- [PS4] Friday the 13th: The Game (Shichifukujin, 08/02/18) – 10,110 (Neu)
- [NSW] SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou (Square Enix, 08/02/18) – 9,586 (Neu)
- [PS4] Border Break Starter Pack (Sega, 08/02/18) – 8,249 (Neu)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,940 (1,066,339)
- [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 7,883 (79,248)
- [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,048 (579,839)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,177 (1,688,813)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,177 (1,782,798)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Best Price!) (Bundle Edition Included) – 4,889 (Neu)
- [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (Capcom, 07/26/18) – 4,704 (33,974)
Hardware Verkaufszahlen*
- Switch – 50,799 (48,370)
- PlayStation 4 – 13,113 (13,666)
- New 2DS LL – 9,015 (5,459)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,889 (4,979)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,339 (3,414)
- New 3DS LL – 3,010 (2,723)
- 2DS – 561 (532)
- Xbox One X – 53 (317)
- Xbox One – 21 (48)