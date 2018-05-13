Rocket League-Gamer können, wie Pysonix Studios ankündigte, ab dem Sommer 2018 Plattform-Unabhängig gegeinander antreten!

Das Spiel bietet bereits netzwerkübergreifende Unterstützung, aber Spieler können dies nur in privaten Matches tun, aber das wird sich bald ändern, so wie es heute angekündigt wird. Plattformen, die bei der Veröffentlichung Party-Unterstützung erhielten, wurden im Blogpost nicht beschrieben. Einmal verfügbar, können Spieler zwischen PC und PlayStation 4 oder PC, Switch und Xbox One Parteien bilden. Cross-Play zwischen, PS4 und Switch oder PS4 und Xbox One ist nicht möglich – wie Sie sich erinnern können. Wie wir Psyonix Studios kennen, fragen sie dennoch täglich bei Sony nach, dass Cross-Play mit PlayStation 4 auch möglich ist…



Zusammen mit dem Update wird Rocket League sein Jubiläum mit einem Ingame-Event mit „special throwback content“ feiern. Rocket Pass wurde ebenfalls angekündigt und bietet Spielern neue Möglichkeiten, „Gegenstände zu verdienen und während des Spiels Fortschritte zu machen“.

Mehrere Tiers mit verwertbarem Inhalt werden Rocket Pass bilden, und die Spieler können ihre Stufe erhöhen, indem sie normal aufsteigen. Dadurch werden neue, einzigartige Inhalte freigeschaltet und jeder Rocket Pass hält einige Monate, bevor er in den Ruhestand geht. Ein neuer Pass wird seinen Platz einnehmen und neue Inhalte freischalten.

Kostenlose und Premium-Tracks werden enthalten sein. Die freie Spur enthält neue kosmetische Gegenstände, Decryptors und exklusive Ingame-Titel. Für die Premium-Leiste werden die Kosten zum Entsperren niedrig und können vorab angezeigt werden.

Patch-Notes für das große Sommer-Update

Cross-Platform Friends & Parties

Register an in-game ID that is a combination of a name with a unique code, like Scarab#7777

Add friends from other platforms by entering their ID into the new, in-game friends list

Party up with your new cross-platform friends and play online

Progression 2.0

Leveling Updates Level cap of 75 is being removed and the team will be re-balancing the entire level-up curve. Levels will take a fixed amount of XP to earn instead of becoming exponentially longer as you level up. You’ll be converted to a new level appropriate for how much you’ve played Rocket League in your career. Leveling up grants you an Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare, or Import item (instead of these drops being randomly-timed as they are currently) You can earn new Titles and Banners at level 100 and beyond to show off your status

