Mit dem Update 5.00 ist es ab sofort möglich via Faceook und Twitter „Friends Suggestions“ hinzuzufügen. Außerdem gibt es ein nützliches Tool, die Erinnerungsfunktion, welche euch anzeigt, wenn vorbestellte Games zur Verfügung stehen. Desweiteren gibt es eine umfangreiche Erweiterung in Sachen Jugendschutz. So kann man aufgenomme Videos mit den selben Kritierien belegen, wie das verwendete Game selbst. Man kann aber auch Titel auf eine „White List“ setzen und somit uneingeschränkt den Kindern verfügbar machen.

Facebook and Twitter friends that also use Nintendo Switch can now be added through Friend Suggestions

Using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, add specific software titles to your whitelist to exclude them from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting

Captured videos in the Album will be restricted by Parental Controls depending on the Restricted Software setting and Software Rating Organization

To keep the Parental Controls PIN private, the default method for PIN entry has been changed to entering using the Control Stick and buttons instead of the on-screen number pad

Select from 24 new ARMS and the Kirby series icons for your user

Digital software purchases made from a PC or smart device will start downloading sooner than previously, even if the Nintendo Switch console is in Sleep Mode

Receive notification when pre-purchased software is ready to play

Filter News to view only unread news or news from specific channels

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors will now display in the Controllers menu

