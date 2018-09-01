Gamer, welche vorhaben die EGX 2018 in Berlin zu besuchen, sollten sich zwischen 20. und 23. September Zeit nehmen! Die vorläufige Games-Liste ist lang.
Wir werden die Liste aktuell halten, aber bisher sind folgende Titel bekannt:
- 3 Minutes to Midnight – Scarecrow Studio
- 999 – Tydecon Games
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Bandai Namco
- Aggelos – PQube
- Alchemic Cutie – Vakman
- Amygdala – PDP – Arcfire Games Limited
- Arca’s Path – Rebellion
- Arena Of The Phoenix – Tranzfuser – Goat On A Stick
- Aurora – Tranzfuser – Studio Six
- Beyond Blue – E-Line Media
- Billie Bust Up! – PDP – Blueprint Digital Media Limited
- CardLife – Freejam
- Catastronauts – Inertia Game Studios
- CrossVector X – Tranzfuser – OatCake Games
- Deadstick – Bush Flight Simulator – The Irregular Corporation
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Activision
- DodgeBrawl – Tranzfuser – Out The Window Games
- Doggo – Tranzfuser – Wip Tail Games
- Doom Buggies – Tranzfuser – Gentlemen Worldwide
- Dr Dad’s Home for Disposable Clones – Tranzfuser – Deep Fried Games
- Eastward – Chucklefish
- Eden’s Grasp – Tranzfuser – Samurai Duck
- Empires in Ruins – Hammer & Ravens
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – SEGA
- Growbot – PDP – Wabisabi
- Hamsterdam – Muse Games
- Hash Rush – VZ Games
- HoloFist – PDP – Heartsman Limited
- How to Kill Monsters – Tranzfuser – Coffee Box Games LTD
- Inmost – Chucklefish
- Jump Force – Bandai Namco
- Kid Tripp – Four Horses
- Kingdom Two Crowns – Raw Fury
- Kitchen Imps – Tranzfuser – M!schief
- Lake Ridden – Midnight Hub
- Life is Strange 2 – Square Enix
- Mable and the Wood – Triple Vision Games
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PlayStation
- Meridian Line – PDP – ARCHWAY INTERACTIVE LTD
- Metro Exodus – Deep Silver
- Mice on Venus – Studio Zweihander
- Miles & Kilo – Four Horses
- My Big Bad Friend – Tranzfuser – Steel Rose Interactive
- My Hero: One’s Justice – Bandai Namco
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Maximum Games
- Nippon Marathon – PQube
- Orune – Digital Pine Studios
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Maximum Games
- PC Building Simulator – The Irregular Corporation
- PHOGS – Coatsink
- Pathway – Chucklefish
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – SEGA
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – SEGA
- Perspective – Tranzfuser – Tiny Planet
- Pocket Pals – Pocket Pals App
- Pode – Henchman & Goon
- Primetime Detective – PDP – Dumpling Media
- Production Line – Positech Games
- Project Grove – Tranzfuser – Antler Studios
- RAZED – PQube
- RIDE 3 – PQube
- RoBoats – Tranzfuser – Animal Puree
- Rots ‘n’ Bots – University of South Wales
- Shadow Detective – Tranzfuser – GlassSpy Games
- Snap Hunt – Tranzfuser – Darkroom Interactive
- Soulcalibur VI – Bandai Namco
- Starbeard – PDP – Leviathan Games
- Strange Brigade – Rebellion
- Street Fighter V – Capcom
- Stronk Tonk – University of South Wales
- Sublevel Zero: Redux – Coatsink
- Sunless Skies – Failbetter Games
- Swimsanity! – Decoy Games
- Team Sonic Racing – SEGA
- Tetra, Elemental Awakening – PDP – Ocean Spark Studios
- The Clockwork Rogues – Tranzfuser – Nebula Games
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Man Of Medan – Bandai Namco
- The Endless Mission – E-Line Media
- Thea 2: The Shattering – MuHa Games
- They Suspect Nothing – Coatsink
- Those Who Remain – Camel 101
- Titanic VR – Immersive VR Education
- Tony Slopes – SEEDTECH STUDIOS
- Total War: Three Kingdoms – SEGA
- Unbound: Worlds Apart – Alien Pixel Studios
- Undercrewed – DaveTech
- Valthirian Arc – PQube
- Velocity G – Repixel8
- Wargroove – Chucklefish
- Yellow Rock Road – Tranzfuser – Mujo Games
Informationen zu Tickets und Öffnungszeiten der EGX Berlin 2018 erfährst du selbstverständlich hier auf DailyGame. Seit gestern werden auch Anmeldungen für den Cosplay-Wettbewerb entgegen genommen. Weitere Details dazu habe ich dir hier zusammengefasst.