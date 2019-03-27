Hideo Kojima gab ein kleines Update über die aktuelle Entwicklung seines bevorstehenden Spiels Death Stranding bekannt, von dem wir noch sehr wenig wissen.

Wie Kojima bestätigte befindet sich das PlayStation 4-Videospiel derzeit noch nicht in der Debugging-Phase. Das Team arbeitet jedoch derzeit an der Kombination aller Elemente, die sie erstellt haben.

Er selbst spielt momentan jeden Tag Death Stranding, verbindet die Stücke miteinander und nimmt Anpassungen vor, was eine Schlüsselphase in der Entwicklung darstellt.

Death Stranding is not in its debugging stage, but combing all the game elements formed in the development tools into the game. So everyday, Hideo’s playing the game on PS4, connecting, adjusting. It’s adding and taking out things at the same time. Key time in the development! https://t.co/YDzGDozH7I

