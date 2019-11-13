Dailygame.at

Folge uns

    • Stadia Launch Lineup bekannt

    Google Stadia

    Google hat die vollständige Liste der verfügbaren Titel angekündigt, die für den den Start von Stadia am 19. November verfügbar sein werden, sowie 14 Spiele, die bis Ende 2019 auf die Plattform kommen.

    Ab dem Launch verfügbar:

    • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
    • Destiny 2: The Collection (Bungie)
    • GYLT (TequilaWorks)
    • Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft)
    • Kine (Gwen Frey)
    • Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
    • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
    • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)
    • Samurai Shodown (SNK)
    • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
    • Thumper (Drool)
    • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)

    Noch in 2019 geplant:

    • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo)
    • Borderlands 3 (2K Games)
    • Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic)
    • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)
    • Farming Simulator 19 (Focus Home Interactive)
    • Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
    • Football Manager 2020 (Sega)
    • Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)
    • GRID (Codemasters)
    • Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
    • NBA 2K20 (2K Games)
    • Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks)
    • Trials Rising (Ubisoft)
    • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks)

    AktuelleGames-News

    Neuer offizieller Trailer zu Sonic the Hedgehog

    Games

    Paramount Pictures hat den neuen offiziellen Trailer zu seinem Film Sonic the Hedgehog veröffentlicht, der einen überarbeiteten Sonic enthält. Nachdem der Produzent seinen ersten Trailer zu dem Film des beliebten blauen Igel aus den Klassikerspielen veröffentlicht hatte, gab die Fangemeinde ihren Unmut zu dem Design von Sonic kund (und das zurecht). Paramount Pictures nahm die…

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake - (C) Square Enix

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Entwickler klärt, wie Beschwörungen funktionieren

    Playstation

    Remake oder nicht, kein Final Fantasy-Spiel ist mit üblen Beschwörungen komplett, und das kommende “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” will genau das leisten, was es auch für andere tun will. Auf der offiziellen Twitter-Seite des Spiels wurde ein kurzer Clip von Produzent Yoshinori Kitase veröffentlicht, in dem erklärt wird, wie Beschwörungen im Spiel funktionieren. In Bosskämpfen…

    Joy-Con von Nintendo Switch im Zoom - (C) Nintendo

    Keine Preissenkung für Nintendo Switch in Sicht

    Nintendo

    Nintendo schwebt derzeit auf Wolke Sieben, in Sachen Verkaufszahlen der Switch und des etwas billigeren und kleineren “Switch Lite”. Das Hybrid-System verkauft sich einfach weiter und weiter. Und eines stellen die Japaner damit klar: Eine Preissenkung vor Weihnachten 2019 wird es nicht geben. Falls jemand damit gerechnet hat. Präsident Shuntaro Furukawa erklärte in seiner Halbjahresbilanz,…

    Call of Duty Mobile - (C) Activision

    Call of Duty Mobile: Dieses Monat startet der Zombie-Modus

    Mobile-Games

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, der aktuelle AAA-Ableger der Serie, war seit langer Zeit das erste Game des Franchises das keinen Zombie-Modus mitausgeliefert hat. Dafür gibt es die Spec Ops. Ursprünglich als geheimer Bonusmodus in World At War wurden die Zombie-Modis in Call of Duty zum festen Bestandteil. Wirklich jedes CoD bekam irgendwie Zombies. Wer…

    PlayStation 5 - (C) Sony

    PlayStation 5: Sony möchte nicht die selben Fehler der PS3-Ära wiederholen

    Playstation

    Eines ist sicher: Die PlayStation 5 wird nächstes Jahr, vielleicht sogar schon zu diesen Datum, die Welt im Gaming-Bereich auf den Kopf stellen. Zusammen mit der neuen Microsoft-Konsole, dem Project Xbox Scarlett (Arbeitstitel). Und Sony ist sich sicher: Man möchte den Erfolg der PS4 fortführen, wenn nicht sogar besser werden, aber auf keinem Fall die…