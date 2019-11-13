Stadia Launch Lineup bekannt

Nintendo hat uns vor wenigen Wochen bestätigt: Breath of the Wild, der epische Zelda-Titel für die Nintendo Switch, bekommt eine Fortsetzung. Breath of the Wild 2 bekam bereits einen atemberaubenden Trailer spendiert, welcher uns eine deutlich dunklere Welt zeigen wird. Aber was wird sonst noch anders? Nintendo ließ die Bombe am Ende seiner E3-2019-Präsentation fallen:…