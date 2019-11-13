Stadia Launch Lineup bekannt

Google hat die vollständige Liste der verfügbaren Titel angekündigt, die für den den Start von Stadia am 19. November verfügbar sein werden, sowie 14 Spiele, die bis Ende 2019 auf die Plattform kommen.
Ab dem Launch verfügbar:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Destiny 2: The Collection (Bungie)
- GYLT (TequilaWorks)
- Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft)
- Kine (Gwen Frey)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)
- Samurai Shodown (SNK)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
Noch in 2019 geplant:
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo)
- Borderlands 3 (2K Games)
- Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Focus Home Interactive)
- Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
- Football Manager 2020 (Sega)
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)
- GRID (Codemasters)
- Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
- NBA 2K20 (2K Games)
- Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks)
- Trials Rising (Ubisoft)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks)