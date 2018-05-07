SEGA Mega Drive Classics, eine Sammlung von 50 der besten und beliebtesten Games aus der Mega Drive-Zeit erscheint Ende Mai für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC.
Natürlich gibt es die Version auch online auf PSN bereits zum Vorbestellen, jedoch enthält die Box-Version ein doppelseitiges Golden Axe- und Streets of Rage-Poster, welches uns von den guten alten „Pixel-Zeiten“ träumen lässt.
Die vollständige Spieleliste findet ihr hier:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
SEGA Mega Drive Classics ist bei Amazon für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One für den 29. Mai 2018 vorbestellbar!
