Die zehn Ferrari-Modelle für Project Cars 2 sind eine Mischung aus aktuellen und klassischen Modellen, einschließlich Straßen- und Rennmodellen:
- LaFerrari (2015): a hybrid, the latest and most powerful road car Ferrari has ever created
- Enzo (2002): previous record holder, making use of banned F1 technology
- F50 GT (1995): only three GT models were ever made. Features a V12 3.5-litre Formula 1-derived engine.
- F40 LM (1994): the last “analogue” Ferrari and final car built under Enzo Ferrari’s supervision
- 288 GTO (1984): first road car to hit 300km/h
- 330 P4 (1967): Daytona winner, called the most beautiful sportscar ever
- 365 GTB/4 Competizione (1968): helped resurrect Ferrari’s floundering race GT program
- F333 SP (1994): led Ferrari’s Daytona comeback
- 488 GTE (2016): second at 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, third at Daytona 24 2017
- 488 GT3 (2016): won the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2017
Project Cars 2 erscheint im September für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.
