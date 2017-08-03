  • Die zehn Ferrari-Modelle für Project Cars 2 sind eine Mischung aus aktuellen und klassischen Modellen, einschließlich Straßen- und Rennmodellen:

    • LaFerrari (2015): a hybrid, the latest and most powerful road car Ferrari has ever created
    • Enzo (2002): previous record holder, making use of banned F1 technology
    • F50 GT (1995): only three GT models were ever made. Features a V12 3.5-litre Formula 1-derived engine.
    • F40 LM (1994): the last “analogue” Ferrari and final car built under Enzo Ferrari’s supervision
    • 288 GTO (1984): first road car to hit 300km/h
    • 330 P4 (1967): Daytona winner, called the most beautiful sportscar ever
    • 365 GTB/4 Competizione (1968): helped resurrect Ferrari’s floundering race GT program
    • F333 SP (1994): led Ferrari’s Daytona comeback
    • 488 GTE (2016): second at 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, third at Daytona 24 2017
    • ​488 GT3 (2016): won the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2017

    Project Cars 2 erscheint im September für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.

    ÜBER "Markus"

    Markus spielt eigentlich schon immer Videogames und hat sich für Webdesign interessiert als es noch gar kein Internet gab. Außerdem ist er ein leidenschaftlicher Heimwerker und Fan von Game of Thrones.

