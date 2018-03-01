Sony Interactive Entertainment hat im März 2018 kostenlose Spiele für PlayStation Plus-Abonnenten angekündigt.
PlayStation 4
- Bloodborne (SIE)
- Bombing Busters (Sanuk Games)
- Claire: Extended Cut (Hailstorm Games)
- Mighty No. 9 (Deep Silver)
- Ratchet & Clank (SIE)
- Bonus DLC: Dungeon Defenders II PlayStation Plus Pack
PlayStation 3
- Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic)
- Mighty No. 9 (Deep Silver)
PS Vita
- Bombing Busters (Sanuk Games)
- Claire: Extended Cut (Hailstorm Games)
Sony kündigte zudem an, dass ab 8. März keine PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita Spiele mehr enthalten sein werden, sondern nur noch PlayStation 4 Titel. Natürlich habt ihr weiterhin auf die bisherigen kostenlosen Spiele für PlayStation 3 und PlayStation Vita Zugriff.