Playstation
PlayStation 4-Firmware 5.50: Test beginnt in Kürze, Sony nimmt Anmeldungen für Beta-Tester entgegen
Das nächste große Firmware-Update der PlayStation 4, Version 5.50, steht an und Sony lasst die neuen Funktionen vor dem Roll-Out ausgiebig testen.
Für den Test kann sich jeder anmelden, solange er mindestens 18 Jahre alt ist, einen PSN-Account sein Eigen nennt und seine PlayStation 4 mit dem Internet verbunden hat. Mit der Teilnahme an der Beta-Version können sich PS4-Gamer auch jederzeit für zukünftige Beta-Tests anmelden, ohne sich dafür erneut melden zu müssen. Anmeldungen sind ab sofort bis zum Start der Beta für Version 5.50 verfügbar. Enddatum gibt es bisher keines!
PlayStation 4-Gamer aus Europa können sich hier anmelden.
Fanbox PlayStation 4 bei Amazon.de für EUR 19,99 bestellen
Du willst keine Games-News von DailyGame mehr verpassen? Folge uns auf Facebook!
Games
Far Cry 5: Neues Entwicklervideo veröffentlicht
In diesem Entwicklervideo von Far Cry 5 sieht man wie die Entwickler ihre gefürchteten Wildtiere darstellen.
Außerdem bekommt man einiges über den Ko-Op erzählt sowie was in Hope County passieren wird.
Far Cry 5 erscheint am 27. März 2018 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One.
Far Cry 5 - The Father Edition - [PlayStation 4] bei Amazon.de für EUR 119,98 bestellen
Games
Star Wars Battlefront 2-Patch bringt neue Map und neuen TIE Fighter
Der erste Patch von 2018 wurde für Star Wars Battlefront 2 veröffentlicht.
Star Wars Battlefront 2-Gamer erhalten eine neue Blast Map auf dem Planeten Crait, zusammen mit Iden Versios TIE Fighter, dank dem neuesten Update, Patch 1.1.
Der neue TIE-Kämpfer wurde in die Liste der Heldenschiffe für Starfighter Assault aufgenommen. Es wurden auch Änderungen an verschiedenen Helden vorgenommen, wie z. B. an Finn, der seinen Schaden an Deadeye-Schüssen von 40 auf 30 reduziert hatte und der Grundschaden seiner EL-16 wurde von 65 auf 45 verringert. Boba Fett wurde für Rocket Barrage auf seinen inneren und äußeren Schadensradius reduziert und sein allgemeiner Schaden wurde von 90 auf 78 reduziert. Wookiee Warriors wurden ebenfalls angepasst.
Mit dem Star Wars Battlefront 2-Update wurden verschiedene Korrekturen und Balancing-Optimierungen vorgenommen.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes (engl.)
New Content
- Blast on Crait
We’re expanding the ways you can play on Crait by bringing this map to the Blast Game Mode.Battle in the mines among the machinery and crystals leftover from the previous occupants.
- Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter
Now available as a new Hero Starfighter in multiplayer matches. Iden Versio leads by example from her personal TIE/ln fighter. Custom-built for Inferno Squad, this modified TIE has seen heroic service in the name of the Emperor.
Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Abilities
- Afterburner – Gives the starfighter a temporary speed boost and breaks enemy missile lock. The AFTERBURNER can be cancelled after a short time
- Laser Barrage – Charges up a rapid fire barrage which deals high damage
- Dual Proton Torpedoes – Fires two proton torpedoes which track the locked target and deal high damage
- Inferno Leader – For the duration of INFERNO LEADER, all enemies within a radius are revealed to allied players. These enemies receive increased damage from all sources
TIE/In fighter Star Cards
- Engine Heat Dissipator – Decreases the AFTERBURNER cooldown
- Advanced Torpedoes – Increases DUAL PROTON TORPEDO damage
- Vengeful Barrage – Increases the damage of LASER BARRAGE
- Flight Commander – Increases the duration of INFERNO LEADER
- Reinforced Hull – Increases the total health of the starfighter
- Tuned Lasers – Increases primary weapon damage
- Advanced Capacitors – Improves the primary weapons resistance to overheating
- Repair Systems – Reduces the delay before health regeneration begins
- Elite Pilot – Increases the turn rate of the starfighter
- Engine Upgrade – Increases the top speed and how quickly the starfighter can accelerate and decelerate
Iden Versio’s TIE/In fighter Milestones
- Rapid Assault – Used Iden Versio’s TIE/LN fighter AFTERBURNER ability 25 times
- Precision Strike – Achieve 25 DUAL PROTON TORPEDO kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter
- Hope Cannot Save Them – Achieve 25 LASER BARRAGE kills with Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter
- Avenge Our Emperor – Use Iden Versio’s TIE/LN Fighter INFERNO LEADER ability 25 times
Heroes
Finn
- Reduced base damage of his EL-16 from 65 to 45
- Reduced the time before heat cooldown kicks in from 3.5 to 1.5 seconds
- Reduced damage of each Deadeye shot from 40 to 30
Phasma
- Reduced the heat generated per shot of her F-11D
Lando
- Fixed a bug where Maximized Efficiency was not properly granting cooldown reduction
Boba Fett
- Reduced the damage per rocket of Rocket Barrage from 90 to 78
- Reduced the inner damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 2 to 1.5 meters
- Reduced the outer damage radius for each rocket of Rocket Barrage from 4 to 3 meters
Classes & Special Units
Wookiee Warrior
- Reduced Bowcaster center projectile damage multiplier from 1.3 to 1
- Lowered Bowcaster fall off distance at the start from 20 to 10 meters & at the end from 30 to 25 meters
- Reshuffled Bowcaster explosion damage and projectile damage to make falloff have higher effect
- Increased Bowcaster heat per shot
Specialist
- Reduce size of scope glint
- Added scope glint to the following long range weapons: EL-16HFE, A-280, Pulse Rifle, and Captain Phasma’s F-11D
- Reduced heat per shot for the following long range weapons: Valken-38X, E-5S, DLT-20A, DLT-19x, A180, and DLT-19D
- Increased the bursts per minute of all Infiltration variants from 100 to 130
Heavy
- Reduced the AOE of Supercharged and Explosive sentry
- Increased heat per shot for Supercharged Sentry from 0.015 to 0.017
Officer
- Reduced explosion damage when turret is destroyed by blaster fire from 150 to 25
Weapons
CR2
- Lowered start damage from 17 to 16
- Lowered end damage from 9 to 8
- Reduced damage falloff end distance from 40 to 30 meters
Barrage
- Reduced inner blast radius from 3.5 to 2 meters
- Increased outer blast radius from 5 to 6 meters
- Increased explosion damage from 55 to 100
Blurrg-1120
- Reduced falloff start distance from 20 to 15 meters
- Reduced start damage of Explosive Shot from 29 to 26
- Reduced end damage of Explosive Shot from 10 to 8
- Reduced inner blast radius of Explosive Shot from 0.8 to 0.7 meters
- Reduced outer blast radius of Explosive Shot from 2 to 1.8 meters
- Reduced accuracy of the final shots when Burst Mod is equipped
Trip Mine
- Increased the number of mines that can be deployed at the same time from 1 to 2
- Raised the time until the mines disappeared after death from 5 to 15 seconds
General
- Fixed a bug where both the Officer’s Recharge Command and Finn’s Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly
- Fixed an issue where each sector on the minimap would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired
- Reduced fade in time for a minimap sector from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds
- Stability improvements
- Misc. bug fixing
Games
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition und Windows Edition erscheinen gleichzeitig am 6. März
Publisher Square Enix kündigt heute die FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION für Xbox One und PlayStation 4 sowie weitere Details für die bald erscheinende FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION an.
Beide Editionen erscheinen am 6. März 2018 und bieten das Hauptspiel sowie über 20 Download-Inhalte und neue Features – darunter ein zusätzlicher Dungeon in Insomnia und die Möglichkeit, das Rollenspiel aus der Egoperspektive zu erleben.
Die FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION und die FINAL FANTASY WINDOWS EDITION beinhalten:
- Insomnia-Ruinen – neue Nebenaufgaben und Gegner wie Kerberos und Omega stehen auf der erweiterten Karte der Hauptstadt von Insomnia zur Verfügung. Spieler können sich sogar an einem Kampf mit den Königen von Lucis versuchen.
- Ein vollständig steuerbares königliches Boot, das die Welt von Eos erweitert und es den Spielern ermöglicht, das Gebiet zwischen Kap Caem und Altissia zu erkunden. Spieler können vom Boot aus angeln und neue Fische sowie Rezepte entdecken.
- Ein neues Accessoire, das die Aktion „Königswaffen EX“ aktiviert – Spieler können mächtige Attacken entfesseln, solange die Königswaffen beschworen sind. Nachdem Spieler alle Königswaffen gesammelt haben, können sie ein Accessoire finden, das Zugriff auf die Königswaffen EX gewährt.
- Ein neuer Kameramodus aus der Egoperspektive, mit dem die Spieler das Spiel aus Noctis‘ Sicht erleben können.
- Über ein Dutzend Inhalte zum Herunterladen, darunter Waffen, Lackierungen für den Regalia und Gegenstandsets.
- Alle bisherigen Inhalte des Season Pass, inklusive: EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, EPISODE IGNIS und MEHRSPIELER-ERWEITERUNG: GEFÄHRTEN**
- Spieler können sich die „Kosmogonie“-Geschichten, die in aller Welt in FINAL FANTASY XV verstreut sind, erneut ansehen. Zusätzliche lokale Mythen und Legenden werden ebenfalls an verschiedenen, neuen Orten untergebracht. Durch diese kann der Spieler mehr über die Welt erfahren.
- Eine Mission, mit der Spieler den Offroad-tauglichen Regalia Typ-D erhalten können.
Zudem wird ab dem 6. März das FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK erhältlich sein, ein DLC mit allen bisher unveröffentlichten Inhalten, die mit der FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION hinzugefügt werden. Dieses Paket erlaubt es auch allen bestehenden Spielern, FINAL FANTASY XV mit den neuen Features zu genießen.
Ein Benchmark-Tool und eine Anleitung für Spieler zur Optimierung ihres PCs werden ab dem 1. Februar verfügbar sein. FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION unterstützt native 4K- sowie 8K-Auflösungen mit HDR10 und DOLBY ATMOS® sowie Mods.
Final Fantasy XV: Das offizielle Buch – Collector’s Edition bei Amazon.de für EUR 49,99 bestellen
Empfohlene Systemanforderungen
Win7/8/10 64 bit; Intel® Core™ i7-3770 (3.4GHz oder besser) oder AMD FX™-8350 (4.0 GHz oder besser); NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM oder Radeon™ RX 480; 16GB Arbeitsspeicher und 100GB freien Festplattenspeicherplatz
4K- & HDR-Systemanforderungen
Windows® 10 64-bit mit „Fall Creators Update“; Intel® Core™ i7-7700 (3.6GHz oder besser) oder AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X (3.6GHz oder besser); NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti und über 155GB freien Festplattenspeicherplatz
Games
Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Neuer Patch und DLC-Pläne
Heute erscheint ein neuer Patch für Assassins’s Creed: Origins für alle Systeme, welcher neben vielen Verbesserungen auch eine neue Quest namens „Incoming Threat“ beinhaltet.
Zu den weiteren Neuerungen gehört eine Funktion, mit der Sie Outfits in Weaver-Shops verkaufen können. Außerdem sind jetzt neue Gegenstände in der Heka-Truhe verfügbar, darunter Gegenstände aus den Paketen Alptraum, Erste Zivilisation, Gladiator, Verrückt und Allmächtig. Außerdem können Sie mit dem neuen Patch die Sichtbarkeit einiger Inventarelemente im Menü „Gear“ ändern.
Der neue Patch ist für die Systeme PlayStation 4 und Xbox One rund 3 GByte groß. Die PC-Version bei Uplay mißt nur 1,2 GByte. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes findet ihr unterhalb der Meldung.
Die erste Erweiterung „The Hidden Ones“ erscheint bald, wie der Entwickler bekräftigte. Die Erweiterung enthält eine neue Story und erhöht die Level-Obergrenze auf 45, ist im Season-Pass enthalten und kann vermutlich auch seperat erworben werden. Derzeit sei man beim Entwickler jedoch etwas „ausgelaugt“ und benötige Urlaub. Nach den DLC-Paketen wolle man auch erst entscheiden, welches Assassin’s Creed als nächstes gemacht wird.
Assassin's Creed Origins - Deluxe Edition [PC Code - Uplay] bei Amazon.de für EUR 69,99 bestellen
Patch Notes
New Features
- Added a new quest to the world: “Incoming Threat”
- Added the Atlas view on the World Map displaying the Sinai and the Valley of Kings regions
- Added support for the “The Hidden Ones” expansion
- Added the possibility to sell-back outfits to the Weaver shops
- Added all the latest Store items from the Nightmare, First Civilization, Gladiator, Wacky, and Almighty packs to the Heka Chest
- Added the option to toggle the visibility of inventory items on the Gear menu
Quest
- Improved various cinematic transitions
- Increased the resistance of Khaliset to the Overpower Ultra ability
- Corrected the visual size of Isfet’s weapon in the quest “Lady of Slaughter” to match its collision box
- Prevented Tahirah from following the playable character after a certain distance in the quest “Reunion”
- Fixed various issues that might occur when skipping cinematics
- Fixed an issue causing the stash in the quest “The Mousetrap” to float
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “The Healer”
- Fixed various situations causing Jumbe, the War Elephant, to reset in the middle of combat
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from climbing and fighting while in the quest “The Final Weighing”
- Fixed an issue allowing Thutmose to lose his felucca in the quest “Blood in the Water”
- Fixed the delay before the Quest Completed trigger when completing the quest “A Tithe By Any Other Name”
Activities
- Reduce the difficulty of Hippodrome races
- Fixed an issue preventing enemies from being able to be pushed into the pit of the Duelist II Arena encounter
- Fixed an issue where players were ranked incorrectly after completing a Hippodrome race
Gameplay
- Improved the behavior of tamed animals
- Fixed various issues on how fire was applying damage to the playable character and NPCs
- Fixed an issue with the spawning of the playable character in the Haueris Nome
- Fixed an issue that could cause a desynchronization when controlling Senu from a hiding location
- Fixed the damage bonus applied by Master abilities, which was lower than designed
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Chain Attack ability to work
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Adrenaline ability to be triggered
- Fixed the Overpower Chain Throw ability that was awarding Assassinate bonus XP
- Fixed an issue allowing the inactive weapon to cause damage
- Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPC is outside of the field of view
- Fixed various situation where the playable character could remain stuck
- Fixed various issues with the animations of the playable character
- Fixed various issues with the spawning, the reactions, and the animations of NPCs
User Interface
- Added the leaderboard to the Horde Mode menu panel
- Fixed an issue with the Target Menu not properly showing The Scarab after reloading the save game
- Fixed various issues with the World Map filters
- Fixed an issue making arrow disappear from its quiver in the gear page when using the customization options
- Fixed an overlapping issue with Custom Markers when playing in Traditional Chinese
- Fixed an issue where the „Bathhouse Towel“ outfit would appear as new every time the playable character exits the bathhouse
- Fixed a mistranslation on a Papyrus puzzle when playing in Russian
- Fixed an issue with the distance counter not updating correctly when NPCs are outside of the field of view
- Fixed some discrepancies in the Quest Log
- Fixed various typos
- [Xbox One X] Fixed the user associated with the “Best Score” in the Arena leaderboard after having switched profile in the main menu
- [PC] Added a message telling players to restart their game after acquiring new downloadable contents
- [PC] Added the ‘Hide Icons’ action to the Eagle section of the Customize Controls option menu
- [PC] Fixed the Fast Travel action in the World Map
World
- Fixed the models of the Level 10 gears (bracers visual known issue)
- Fixed an issue with Weaver shops selling the same outfit more than once
- Fixed an issue with cages that could open by themselves when they had a prisoner
- Fixed several areas where the playable character could go through collisions
Graphics & Audio
- Balanced the audio volume level in different areas
- Fixed an issue when the playable character could continue to talk after dying
- Fixed various visual issues that could occur when transitioning from indoor to outdoor
- Fixed an issue with the intensity of the red when in HDR
System
- Improve overall stability of the game application
- Fixed various infinite loadings and black screen hangs
- [PC] Fixed game freeze after minimizing all tabs in Windows 7
- [PC] Improved Performance Metrics graphs functionality
Games
Amerikanischer „Skill Rank“: Wo sind die besten Rainbow Six Siege-Gamer daheim?
Ubisoft veröffentlichte ein Ranking der meisten Diamond-Spieler, anteilig an allen Rainbow Six Siege-Spielern, in Amerika.
Und dabei führen NICHT die US-Amerikaner, sondern die Brasilianer vor den Kanadiern. Auf Platz 3 Costa Rica vor den USA und Mexiko auf Platz 5.
Wer hätte das gedacht?
Quelle: Twitter.com
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - [PlayStation 4] bei Amazon.de für EUR 27,90 bestellen