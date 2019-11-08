Dailygame.at

    • Neue Gameplay-Videos zu Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist

    Der beliebte Anima als Videospiel

    Bandai Namco hat zwei neue Gameplay-Videos von Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist veröffentlicht, die einen Blick auf die Modi „Deathmatch“ und „Survival“ bieten.

    In Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist wird auf den Straßen von Japans größter Metropole ein Überlebenskrieg zwischen Ghouls und Ermittlern geführt. Basierend auf dem beliebten Horror-Manga ist Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist das erste Videospiel der Reihe, bei dem die Charaktere aus Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A und der Tokyo Ghoul: re in einem actiongeladenem Spiel vereint werden.

    Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist ist für PlayStation 4 am 14. November in Japan und für PlayStation 4 und PC am 15. November in Amerika und Europa geplant.

