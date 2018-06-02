Das koreanische Rating Board hat Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC eingestuft.

Publisher 2K Games hat eine Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition für die genannten Plattformen bisher noch nicht offiziell angekündigt. Das originale Borderlands erschien im Oktober 2009 für PC, PlayStation 3 und Xbox 360.

Die beiden Nachfolger Borderlands 2 und Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel wurden für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC als Teil von Borderlands Remastered: TheHandsome Collection neu aufgelegt. Das ursprüngliche originale Borderlands, erhielt nicht die gleiche Behandlung.

