Microsoft war bescheiden, dass der Xbox Game Pass-Katalog über 100 Games bereithält. Es scheint ein wenig mehr geworden zu sein. Die Geamtzahl der aktiven Titel im Xbox Game Pass liegt aktuell bei 180 Games!

Die Liste umfasst eine Reihe von Indie-Spielen, AAA-Spielen, Third-Party-Spielen, First-Party-Spielen, Xbox- und Xbox 360-Spielen, Xbox One-Spielen und japanischen Spielen. Via Reddit wurde eine gesamte Liste verfasst, welche wir euch nicht vorenthalten möchten:

#IDARB

10 Second Ninja X

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

ABZU

Alien Hominid HD

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

BattleBlock Theater

Bayonetta

Bomber Crew

Braid

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

CastleStorm

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

ClusterTruck

Comic Jumper

Costume Quest 2

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 3

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Defense Grid

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

Disneyland Adventures

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Double Dragon Neon

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Electronic Super Joy

F1 2015

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 15

Fuzion Frenzy

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU MOW

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

GRID 2

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hexic 2

Homefront: The Revolution

Hue

Human Fall Flat

Hydro Thunder

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Iron Brigade

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joy Ride Turbo

JumpJet Rex

Kameo

King of Fighters 98

Kingdom: New Lands

Knight Squad

KYUB

Laser League

Late Shift

Layers of Fear

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered

LIMBO

Lumo

Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile

Mass Effect

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monday Night Combat

MotoGP 17

Ms. Splosion Man

MX vs ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Playgrounds

Next Up Hero

Ninja Gaiden Black

Oblivion

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

OlliOlli

Overcooked

Oxenfree

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Perfect Dark Zero

Pharaonic

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 18

Pumped BMX +

ReCore

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil Revelations 2

RiME

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Roundabout

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Samurai Shodown II

ScreamRide

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Sky Force Anniversary

So Many Me

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic CD

Soul Calibur II

Spelunky

Splosion Man

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic

State of Decay 2

State of Decay: Year-One

Steredenn

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition

Super Time Force

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bridge

The Bug Butcher

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Escapists

The Final Station

The Flame in the Flood

The Golf Club

The Maw

The Swapper

The Technomancer

theHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tower of Guns

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers: Cold War

Ultratron

Unmechanical: Extended

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection