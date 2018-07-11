Microsoft war bescheiden, dass der Xbox Game Pass-Katalog über 100 Games bereithält. Es scheint ein wenig mehr geworden zu sein. Die Geamtzahl der aktiven Titel im Xbox Game Pass liegt aktuell bei 180 Games!
Die Liste umfasst eine Reihe von Indie-Spielen, AAA-Spielen, Third-Party-Spielen, First-Party-Spielen, Xbox- und Xbox 360-Spielen, Xbox One-Spielen und japanischen Spielen. Via Reddit wurde eine gesamte Liste verfasst, welche wir euch nicht vorenthalten möchten:
#IDARB
10 Second Ninja X
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
ABZU
Alien Hominid HD
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
BattleBlock Theater
Bayonetta
Bomber Crew
Braid
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
CastleStorm
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
ClusterTruck
Comic Jumper
Costume Quest 2
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Rising 3
Deadlight: Director’s Cut
Defense Grid
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
Disneyland Adventures
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
Double Dragon Neon
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
Electronic Super Joy
F1 2015
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 15
Fuzion Frenzy
Galaga Legions DX
GAROU MOW
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
GRID 2
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hexic 2
Homefront: The Revolution
Hue
Human Fall Flat
Hydro Thunder
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Iron Brigade
Jetpac Refuelled
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joy Ride Turbo
JumpJet Rex
Kameo
King of Fighters 98
Kingdom: New Lands
Knight Squad
KYUB
Laser League
Late Shift
Layers of Fear
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
LIMBO
Lumo
Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile
Mass Effect
Massive Chalice
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Mega Coin Squad
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Metro: Last Light Redux
Monday Night Combat
MotoGP 17
Ms. Splosion Man
MX vs ATV Reflex
N+
NBA Playgrounds
Next Up Hero
Ninja Gaiden Black
Oblivion
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
OlliOlli
Overcooked
Oxenfree
PAC-MAN MUSEUM
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Perfect Dark Zero
Pharaonic
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 18
Pumped BMX +
ReCore
Resident Evil
Resident Evil 0
Resident Evil Revelations 2
RiME
Riptide GP: Renegade
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Roundabout
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Samurai Shodown II
ScreamRide
Sea of Thieves
Shadow Complex Remastered
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
Sky Force Anniversary
So Many Me
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic CD
Soul Calibur II
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Stacking
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic
State of Decay 2
State of Decay: Year-One
Steredenn
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky’s Tale
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition
Super Time Force
Tecmo Bowl Throwback
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Terraria
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Bridge
The Bug Butcher
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Escapists
The Final Station
The Flame in the Flood
The Golf Club
The Maw
The Swapper
The Technomancer
theHunter: Call of the Wild
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tower of Guns
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers: Cold War
Ultratron
Unmechanical: Extended
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
Zombie Army Trilogy
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
