Xbox Game Pass im Oktober 2022: Das sind die Highlights

Chivalry 2 ist eines der Spiele im Xbox Game Pass im Oktober 2022. - (C) Deep Silver, Xbox

Xbox veröffentlichte heute die Liste jener Titel die im Oktober 2022 in den Xbox Game Pass kommen.

Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Prodeus (Cloud und Konsole)

Jetzt verfügbar – Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

6. Oktober – Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S)

6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

6. Oktober – The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

11. Oktober – Costume Quest (Cloud und Konsole)

11. Oktober – Eville (Konsole und PC)

13. Oktober – Dyson Sphere Program (PC)

14. Oktober – Scorn (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S und PC)

18. Oktober – A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

DLC/Game Updates

Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XI: Canada

Bis 11. Oktober – The Elder Scrolls Online: Heroes of the High Isle

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

11. Oktober – Eville: Housewarming Bundle

11. Oktober – Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition Upgrade

11. Oktober – Apex Legends: From Above Weapon Charm

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. Oktober

Bloodroots (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Sable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Die Liste wird noch erweitert. Offiziell kündigt Xbox weitere Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Oktober 2022 zu Mitte des Monats an.

