Forza Horizon 3 ist ab sofort XboxOne X Enhanced

Gibt es jemanden, der in Großbritannien nicht Grand Theft Auto V besitzt?

Das Spiel wurde erstmals 2013 auf Xbox 360 und PS3 veröffentlicht. Es erhielt ein Jahr später eine PS4- und Xbox One-Version und wieder ein Jahr später eine PC-Version. Seither ist es „nur“ 34 Mal aus den „Top Ten UK Boxed Charts“ ausgeschieden und hat 192 Wochen in den Top Ten verbracht.

Und jetzt, 226 Wochen seit dem ersten Erscheinen, ist GTA V wieder auf Platz 1. Jetzt gibt es nur mehr zwei Games, welche noch öfters am ersten Platz in UK waren: Wii Fit (16 Wochen) und Wer wird Millionär (18 Wochen). Das Spiel kehrte an die Spitze der Charts zurück, dank einer Umsatzsteigerung von 8% aufgrund einiger Preisaktivitäten im britischen Einzelhandel. Es ist ziemlich knapp zwischen GTA V (1), Call of Duty: WWII (2) und FIFA 18 (3), also könnte jeder von ihnen nächste Woche die Spitzenposition einnehmen.

Es gibt immer noch keine neuen Spiele in den Charts. Die erste bedeutende Veröffentlichung des Jahres ist Monster Hunter World von Capcom und kommt erst am 26. Januar an.

Auf Platz 4 folgt Assassin’s Creed Origins vor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (+7 Plätze) und PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Quelle: GamesIndustry.biz