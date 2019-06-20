Gaming has significantly evolved over the past couple of decades. Not only did the games themselves evolve, but also how you play them. You used to need complete devices with joysticks and an intricate gaming setting. Now, a laptop with high specs or a dedicated computer can have you playing all the latest games out there. With the evolution of games, people have become more and more involved with gaming, and it has become a lifestyle for many. There are those who invest a lot of time and money into it, and it makes sense. It’s an excellent outlet for all the negative emotions you might have, and it’s just good old fun. Esports are some of the most popular games out there, with legions of fans all around the world. These are some of the more popular ones.

League of Legends

If you’re a gamer of any kind, you’ve probably heard about League of Legends, commonly referred to as LoL by its huge fan base. This is a multiplayer online battle game that takes place in an arena with two opposing teams, where each player controls a champion. The two teams engage in glorious battle until one of them succeeds in defeating the other. It’s one of the most popular esports games out there, with millions of players and fans around the world.

Dota 2

Dota was one of the main inspirations for League of Legends, and its premise is pretty much similar to that of LoL. Two opposing teams engage in a multiplayer arena, and the winner takes all once the battle is over. The cool thing about Dota, as well as LoL, is that they have online tournaments with huge rewards for the winners. At Vulkan bet and several other websites of the same nature, you get a chance to take part in the fun by betting on these massive tournaments. Whether you’re a player or someone who just enjoys watching these colorful, epic games, you can bet on the outcome of watching something you love and make some money while you’re at it.

Call of Duty

This one’s for the old school shooting games lovers. It’s been around for some time now, and its popularity never diminished, especially considering the fact that you can play it on computers as well as Play Station. It’s a first-person shooter game that takes place across various events and settings like World War II, the Cold War, outer space, and several other cool options.

Mortal Kombat

If you’ve seen this movie as a kid and it was a favorite of yours like much of your generation, you’ve probably also played one version or another of this game. Mortal Kombat has been around for ages, and it has only evolved and gotten better with time. It’s basically a bunch of martial artists and bad guys beating each other up, but it’s definitely a lot of fun.

Worth the time

Esports games are a lot of fun, and while some might think of them as a waste of time, they really aren’t. It’s an excellent way to blow off some steam and change your mood. Plus, if you’re really good at one, or at betting at least, you can make some money out of playing or watching these games. So it’s definitely not time ill-spent.